Matt Nelson is going to try for a fresh start much closer to home.
The Racine resident, the 2016 All-Racine County Player of the Year in football as a senior quarterback at Union Grove High School, will transfer to UW-Whitewater in January.
Nelson, who was on partial scholarship at Minnesota State Mankato since 2017, will have three seasons of eligibility with the Warhawks. Because he is transferring to a lower-division school, Nelson will be eligible to play immediately.
“The main driving factor is my family,” the 20-year-old Nelson said. “Obviously, with Whitewater being an hour from home, my family will be able to make every game. At Mankato, they were maybe able to make a game or two a year.
“I’ve got a real close extended family and they’re all in the area, so they’ll also be able to be at the games. It means a lot to me.”
Until 2016, Union Grove was the only one of the nine county programs to not have a football player named the county’s player of the year. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Nelson changed that after passing for 1,796 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushing for 562 yards and 15 TDs.
He accepted a partial scholarship to Minnesota State Mankato, an NCAA Division II program, but did not seen any action the last two seasons. Even though Whitewater is one of the elite Division III programs in college football history with six national championships, Nelson hopes to be competing for playing time next season.
“I’m hoping for a better opportunity to try and play,” he said.
Before finalizing his transfer, Nelson conferred with Peter Jennings, Whitewater’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Rob Erickson, the Warhawks’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.
“In talking with coach Jennings, he said that coming there in the spring would be a good opportunity to compete for a starting job next year,” Nelson said.
Even with the graduation of three-year starter Cole Wilber, who passed for 2,433 yards and 25 touchdowns and led the Warhawks to the Division III semifinals this season, competition will be fierce,
There are four underclassmen quarterbacks listed on Whitewater’s roster and two of them — junior-to-be Zach Oles and sophomore-to-be Brennan Demark — saw playing time last season. Oles completed 16 of 22 passes for 268 yards, with five touchdowns and no interceptions.
But Nelson is welcoming the challenge.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Nelson said. “They’ve got one of the most successful programs in Division III in the country. To be able to come in and possibly get on the field and play is a great opportunity.”
There is a possibility Nelson will be joined by his younger brother, Luke, at Whitewater. As a senior wide receiver for Union Grove last season, Luke Nelson led the county in receptions with 47 for 619 yards and six touchdowns.
“They’re definitely recruiting him pretty heavy,” said Matt Nelson, a marketing major who had a 3.6-grade point average at Minnesota State Mankato. “Obviously, nothing is guaranteed, He’s got to do what’s best for him, but it would be awesome to be able to play a couple years of college football with my brother.”
By transferring to UW-Whitewater, Nelson will have to pay his own way since Division III programs can’t offer athletic scholarships. But Nelson said that isn’t a concern.
“I’m able to finance myself for college right now and I wasn’t getting too much money at Mankato anyway,” he said. “Happiness and family comes before everything.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.