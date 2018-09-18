It's a quarterback showdown between a savvy veteran and an up-and-coming talent.
It's a faceoff between a dominating offense and an elite defense.
It's the grand finale this season for the Mid-States Football League and it's in Racine on Saturday night.
The defending MSFL champion Wisconsin Hitmen, the Richhart Conference champions, will play the undefeated Lincoln-Way Patriots, the Thomas Conference champions, for the league title at Horlick Field.
The Racine Raiders lost to the Patriots June 16 and split two games with the Hitmen, the latter which was a season-ending 15-14 loss on Sept. 8 in the Richhart Conference championship at Horlick Field.
Who does Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy like in Saturday's game?
"It's hard to say who the favorite is," he said. "These are two very good football teams. The thing about Lincoln-Way is they're so explosive on offense. They can score at any given point. They're hard to defend.
"But on the flipside, you have the defense of the Hitmen, which is a great unit. They don't give up a lot. So it's kind of a flip of the coin, if you ask me."
The Hitmen, who won the MSFL championship in 2016, are led by quarterback Tony Powell, who passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-14 victory over the Raiders this season. Powell recently was named the MSFL's Most Valuable Player for the fourth time.
His counterpart for the Hitmen will be Dylan Kelly, who is a rising star in the league.
"It's going to be a duel," Kennedy said. "I guess I would give Tony the edge. He's played in multiple championship games and is a little bit of an older player. And his track record speaks for itself.
"He has multiple league MVPs, he's so consistent and his football IQ is off the charts. What they do down there, they do really well. He has complete command of his offense and there isn't a whole lot that he hasn't seen.
"So I think Tony has the edge, but that's not to take anything from Kelly because Kelly is a definite up-and-comer. He's got a lot of upside. He's already established himself in the league as one of the top quarterbacks. He does a lot of things really well, plus he's mobile."
Other key players include Lincoln-Way linebacker Lorenzo Hood, the MSFL's Defensive Player of the Year, and Hitmen kicker-punter Sam Nisler, the Special Teams Player of the Year. Nisler is a former Raider.
The Hitmen and Patriots didn't meet each other during the regular season. But in a preseason game May 12 at Muskego, the Hitmen held on for a 20-13 victory.
The rematch, Kennedy said, will definitely be worth the price of admission.
"I hope a lot of people come out and watch it," he said. "Even though we're not in it, you'll see some excellent football. You're going to have the top-rated offense versus the top-rated defense. Something's got to give."
