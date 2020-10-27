Mertz, Wolf will sit out 21 days after testing positive with COVID-19

There is some concern regarding the Badgers’ ability to play at Nebraska if the virus spreads amongst players and staff much further. Big Ten protocols state a team cannot practice or play if their seven-day rolling average of virus positivity rate surpasses 5 percent among players and 7.5 percent among the team population, which includes coaches, staff members and others closely interacting with the team. The Big Ten does not have a minimum number of scholarship players or players at a particular position at which it will cancel a game.

The current seven-day average for the Badgers is not known, but UW coach Paul Chryst said Monday he was confident moving forward with the game this week.

Public Health Madison and Dane County told the State Journal on Tuesday that 60 COVID-19 cases are identified as being associated with UW football — 56 players and four staff members. The dates of those positive tests range from early June when UW allowed student-athletes back on campus to Monday. The city-county health department reported 42 cases among players and staff on Sept. 16, meaning there have been 18 new cases in that 40-day span.

Chryst said he cannot and will not comment on testing figures or coronavirus among his players but offered his thoughts on managing his roster in the middle of a pandemic.