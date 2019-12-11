McCarthy finds peace of mind in Green Bay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“The best part professionally about this time is I’ve had to reflect. I’ve reflected on everything — coaching staff hirings, how you install (the playbook) … I’ve gone through every segment of my career.”

Asked how his offensive scheme, which — fair or not — drew criticism from some for being antiquated, McCarthy replied, “Obviously it’ll be quarterback driven. The offense has to be built around making the quarterback successful. That’s what I’ve always believed, and that won’t change.

“But to keep up with the trends, there’ll probably be more shifts and motions. But we also benefitted from having a great quarterback (in Rodgers) who liked things stationary. He was the best I’ve ever been around at gathering information at the line of scrimmage. He was great at that. I don’t anticipate having that at the next stop.”

As for his oft-scrutinized relationship with Rodgers, McCarthy said he views it as “mostly good times. I think like a lot of things, perception can get tilted. But that’s not my reality. You think about the time spent in those meeting rooms, on the field and all that. I definitely enjoyed our time together.

“I don’t have an issue with Aaron. That perception, I have nothing but positive vibes toward Aaron Rodgers.”