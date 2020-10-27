Martin seeking to settle shaky linebacker unit

GREEN BAY — As the Green Bay Packers approach the midpoint of their season, the one position where they remain obviously unsettled is inside linebacker.
They’re hoping a healthy Kamal Martin is at least half of the answer.
As training camp began, they seemingly intended to start veteran Christian Kirksey, whom they’d signed in March after he’d been cut by Cleveland, and third-year player Oren Burks, a 2018 third-round pick. But as camp drew to a close, it was clear that Martin, a rookie fifth-round pick from the University of Minnesota, had moved ahead of Burks and was on track to start alongside Kirksey.
Then Martin sustained a knee injury that required surgery shortly before the team’s Sept. 13 regular-season opener, and the Packers wound up starting undrafted rookie free agent Krys Barnes, who didn’t even make the 53-man roster coming out of camp and was promoted from the practice squad days before the game at Minnesota, next to Kirksey.
That duo lasted until Week 3 in New Orleans, when Kirksey suffered a pectoral injury that still has him on injured reserve, with his return still uncertain.
In the two weeks that followed, the Packers started Barnes and Ty Summers, a 2019 seventh-round pick who’d replaced the injured Kirksey in New Orleans, a game in which he got the first defensive snaps of his career.
Then came last Sunday, when the Packers activated Martin and started him alongside Barnes — until Barnes suffered a shoulder injury after 27 snaps and had to be replaced by Summers.
Now, as the Packers get ready for Sunday’s game against the Vikings at Lambeau Field, they still are trying to figure out the best combination. With Kirksey still on IR, and Barnes’ status uncertain following his shoulder injury, the hope is that Martin’s solid NFL debut (six tackles in 29 snaps) is just the beginning for the athletic 6-foot-3, 240-pound Martin.
“I was encouraged by what Kamal did,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Obviously there’s some things to clean up … but I was happy with a lot of the things he did and him just flying around. He’s a big, physical presences out there. We just need to get him more work, more reps in practice to get him comfortable so he knows what he’s doing at all times.
“I see a guy that has a lot of playmaking ability. So I was really encouraged by what Kamal did.”
To be sure, playmaking has not been the Packers inside linebackers’ forte in recent years, and the Packers haven’t built their defense or their roster to highlight the position. But at this point, finding a tandem that can stay healthy and consistent would be a win.
On Monday, the Packers added another option when James Burgess joined the 53-man roster. The 6-foot, 230-pound Burgess, a fourth-year veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and has spent time with nine teams, spent last season with the New York Jets and has 163 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 27 career regular-season games. He led the Jets in tackles last season with 80 (including eight tackles for loss) and is familiar with two of his new teammates — cornerback Jaire Alexander, who he played with in college at Louisville, and Kirksey, who he played with in Cleveland.
“I think it’s great. We’re building depth at that position, which is critical,” LaFleur said. “The linebackers are the quarterback of the defense. They need to know what’s going on and be able to handle whatever checks may be within the play calls or different formations that you’re seeing. It’s awesome to see young players be able to step into that role and do a good job.”
Nonetheless, settling on two guys would be ideal, and the Packers feel Martin will be one of them. Even if Kirksey returns, the Packers may have a long-term duo in Martin and Barnes that could grow together.
But for now, Martin’s focus is on self-improvement, which he saw plenty of room for after watching his 29 snaps on film Monday. Although he hadn’t played in a game since last November—he missed the Gophers’ Outback Bowl win over Auburn with another knee injury — Martin insisted he wasn’t grading himself on a curve.
“It was definitely a lot of fun to get back out there. I hadn’t played football in a very long time, so it was fun to get back out there with the guys,” Martin said. “(But) there is always room for improvement. I’ve got to be a lot better.
“As a defense, we’re always looking to be better, and that starts with me holding myself accountable. … I hadn’t played football in a while after I got hurt last year, so it was just fun to get out there and fly around and just play ball again, knowing what I do and play how I play.”
Following his surgery, Martin stayed engaged in meetings, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti said, which allowed him to step in against the Texans without being overwhelmed.
“He did a really, really good job of staying involved while he was not being able to practice,” Olivadotti said. “It’s one thing to say that you did that. It’s another thing, once you get back out there, to not be so far behind even the technique things that he needed to work on.”
And now, Martin says he has plenty more work to do. But he’s thankful to have the chance to do that work.
“Everything happens for a reason. There’s no time to feel sorry or down on yourself,” Martin said. “It was fun (to have) an opportunity to take a step back and realize how much of a blessing this is.
“It was just a great opportunity to play this awesome, beautiful game again. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re going to keep improving and we’re going to come to work every day looking to get better.”
Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.
