Love a bold choice for Packers

Rodgers successor?

Asked if he had spoken with Rodgers yet, Gutekunst replied, “I haven’t connected with Aaron yet, but he’s obviously been through this and he’s a pro. Certainly this is something that is a long-term decision. I think when you go through the way things went tonight, you run the short term and the long term. The way the board fell, this was the best decision for the Packers. I think obviously Aaron’s been around for a long time and he knows what we’re playing for right now and that’s what’s most important right now.

Gutekunst also tried his best to downplay the idea of Love being Rodgers’ successor, saying, “I think that’s probably not a fair (statement). I don’t think you can put that on him right now. Right now, I think he just needs to come in and learn and try to become the best quarterback he can be. We did draft him in the first round, so we like a lot about him. We think he has a very good upside to become a starter in the National Football League.