Longtime broadcaster Don Wadewitz keeping Racine Raiders fans in the game

“It initially came together because we were concerned about our sponsors,” Wadewitz said. “One of the initial things we talked about is: We knew the restaurants, the food service industry, were hurting a little bit, so one of the first things we did is we started reaching out to them, finding out who was open and doing things and sharing their menus through our social media and encouraging people to support our sponsors.

“That evolved into us thinking: What else can we do to keep our fans engaged, our players engaged and keep our sponsors in the front of people’s minds? I use Zoom (Video Conferencing) so much and I thought: ‘What if we did remote player interviews, coach interviews, board member interviews?’ And the title just came out of thin air” Zoom in on the Raiders.

“We just talk to them using the Zoom platform and we put in some sponsor pieces in there. And we put them out on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and we have premier dates where fans can watch it together. We launch two a week.”

The response has been so positive that Wadewitz continues to integrate ideas.

Here is what he has conceived with Raiders President Matt Nelson, Marketing Director Jen DeMarco and Social Media Director Jeremy Wasurick: