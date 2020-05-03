Longtime broadcaster Don Wadewitz keeping Racine Raiders fans in the game

With it almost certain that the Racine Raiders’ season will be drastically modified, if not canceled altogether, longtime broadcaster Don Wadewitz is doing what he can to keep fans connected with the team.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a possibility the organization will not field a team this season for the first time since 1977. The regular season was scheduled to start June 3, but not only have practices yet to held, a team roster hasn’t even been determined.
But Wadewitz, the Raiders’ play-by-play announcer since 2011, has used Facebook and YouTube to keep fans of the team satisfied as much as possible. Segments he has been introducing include interviews with current and former players, videos of games and game broadcasts.
“It initially came together because we were concerned about our sponsors,” Wadewitz said. “One of the initial things we talked about is: We knew the restaurants, the food service industry, were hurting a little bit, so one of the first things we did is we started reaching out to them, finding out who was open and doing things and sharing their menus through our social media and encouraging people to support our sponsors.
“That evolved into us thinking: What else can we do to keep our fans engaged, our players engaged and keep our sponsors in the front of people’s minds? I use Zoom (Video Conferencing) so much and I thought: ‘What if we did remote player interviews, coach interviews, board member interviews?’ And the title just came out of thin air” Zoom in on the Raiders.
“We just talk to them using the Zoom platform and we put in some sponsor pieces in there. And we put them out on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and we have premier dates where fans can watch it together. We launch two a week.”
The response has been so positive that Wadewitz continues to integrate ideas.
Here is what he has conceived with Raiders President Matt Nelson, Marketing Director Jen DeMarco and Social Media Director Jeremy Wasurick:
Zoom in on the Raiders: Wadewitz interviews current and former players, coaches and staff. Each episode runs 20-30 minutes. These premiere on the Raiders Facebook and YouTube pages at 7 p.m. on the following nights so fans can watch them together for the first time and comment as the video is playing. They are archived for later viewing as well.
The schedule:
- Tuesday, May 5: Justin Benko, linebacker
- Friday, May 8: Dale Wroblewski, tight end
- Tuesday, May 11: Christian Venegas, athletic trainer
- Friday, May 15: Former quarterback Craig McClelland
Previously released episodes with head coach Wilbert Kennedy, defensive coordinator Pete Deates and players D.J. Smith, Ryan Gails and Dan Kant-Hull are archived on Facebook and You Tube.
Saturday Night is Game Night: This is typically game video similar to what players and coaches watch to scout a game. These premiere on the Raiders Facebook page at 7 p.m. starting May 9 so fans can watch them together for the first time and comment as the video is playing. They are archived for later viewing as well.
The schedule:
- Saturday, May 9: Wisconsin Bulldogs at Racine Raiders from July 14, 2007
- Saturday, May 16: Grand Rapids Thunder vs. Racine Raiders from May 16, 2009.
- Saturday, May 23: West Allis Predators vs. Racine Raiders from Aug. 27, 2006
- Saturday, May 30: Grand Rapids Thunder vs. Racine Raiders from Sept. 19, 2009
Shown May 2 was the Hoosier Hurricanes at Racine Raiders game from Aug. 4, 2007.
Throwback Thursday Radio Broadcast: A weekly retro radio broadcast is randomly chosen from a broadcast archive that dates back to 2004. It’s then uploaded and available on the Raiders YouTube and Facebook pages on Thursday.
- Thursday, May 7: Racine Raiders at Southern Michigan Timberwolves from August 20, 2011
Broadcast on April 30 was the Raiders at Kane County Eagles in a second-round playoff game Oct. 8, 2005
The response so far, has been gratifying.
“It’s all been really well received,” Wadewitz said. “Our Facebook has some metrics you can use and our average in the last month has been over double. And the amount of people interacting with our posts, watching them, clicking them, liking, clicking on them, actually almost triple.
“So people have really taken to this and really like the content, it seems.”
How does Wadewitz feel about the Raiders’ actually playing this season?
“One of the things if we can have a season, play-by-play broadcasters’ roles are going to potentially increase this season because we may be seeing games where fans aren’t allowed,” he said. “So we may be the only outlet for fans to be able to consume sports.
“It’s crazy to think about. It would be weird to not have that background noise if it comes to that. But the game is on the field and we can get creative.”
Wadewitz has already plenty creative for the sake of Raiders fans.
