Linsley inspired to speak his mind

That might have been why the team postponed a pair of scheduled media Zoom calls with two veteran players – left tackle David Bakhtiari and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey – on Tuesday, considering they didn’t even have their players talking about football a day earlier amongst themselves during position meetings.

“We just kind of sat there and we just had a conversation,” Turner continued, adding that he hasn’t taken part in what he called the “peaceful” protests in part due to concerns about the coronavirus. Turner said he tried to give his teammates a “glimpse at my hopes of where we go, how we move forward – not only as a minority culture in America, but how we move forward as the Green Bay Packers offensive line room to help bring change in any way we can.”

For his part, Linsley felt the discussion was eye-opening for him because he hadn’t considered all the ways his black teammates in college and the pros might have encountered less blatant racism throughout their lives. He said he called one of his high-school classmates, now a lawyer in New York, and talked about how unaware he was of some of the racism around him.