Wilbert Kennedy, who performed with as much pride as any other player in the Racine Raiders' history for two decades, didn't want to accept a national tournament berth without a compelling reason to do so.
That's why he decided to end this season after Saturday's 15-14 loss to the Wisconsin Hitmen in the Mid-States Football League Northern Conference championship game. Considering the Raiders defeated the defending MSFL champion and top-seeded Hitmen during the regular season and almost did so again last Saturday, a persuasive argument could be made for the Raiders to continue.
It's just that Kennedy isn't buying it after the Raiders fell short of advancing to the MSFL championship game, which will be played Sept. 22 at Horlick Field.
"I think it's important that if you enter any kind of tournament play, you need to be in your league championship game," Kennedy said. "Otherwise, I think it gets watered down.
"I'd rather play in a good league with a lot of good teams rather than walk through a league and not have that competition all year long."
The Raiders, who will get together one last time this year Wednesday night for a team social at Horlick Field, head into their eight-month offseason with both reason for optimism and a big question mark.
On the plus side, the Raiders finished with a 9-6 record, but that could be considered deceiving. Four of their six losses were by seven points or less, with two of them by one point.
For the second straight year, Kennedy and his staff were in a rebuilding mode following the mass retirement of long-time veterans after the 2015 and '16 seasons. And even though the Raiders have gone a modest 17-11 the last two seasons, they were consistently competitive.
That was especially impressive for two reasons: First, the Raiders had an unsettled quarterback situation for the second straight season. And, second, an outbreak of injuries reduced the Raiders' roster from 60 at the start of the season to 41 last Saturday.
The most crippling injury was running back Howard Triplett, the MSFL's leading rusher when he was lost for the season Aug. 4.
"The guys on the whole did very well," Kennedy said. "We're a young team that faced a lot of uphill battles and had a lot of injuries and we were still right there. So I'm proud of their effort.
"Some games we started slow. We just have to work on putting it together all four quarters."
And then there was the quarterback situation, which has been in a state of flux since Craig McClelland retired after the 2015 season.
Mitchell Farr, D.J. Brown and RJ Mattucci each started at least one game this season. Mattucci quit in July just when he seemed to be tightening his grasp on the starting position.
Farr, who opened the season as the starter before suffering a helmet-to-helmet head injury against the Chi City Ducks June 2, reclaimed the starting role late in July and appeared to progress.
But Kennedy said the quarterback position remains a work-in-progress heading into the 2019 season.
"You have to compete every year," Kennedy said. "That's how a team gets better. We'll see who comes in next year and who wants to compete for that position, just like any other position.
"I will say I was happy with the development of Mitch. He does get better every time he goes out. And Mitch did not play a terrible game (last Saturday). There were quite a few dropped balls."
The negative is the same negative that every team at this level annually faces: There's never any guarantee which players will be returning the following season.
Offensive lineman Isaiah Trussell and wide receiver Jordan Payne were two of the best additions to the Raiders this season. But both are entertaining thoughts of trying to take their games to a higher level.
And what if Triplett decides not to return after his season-ending injury? The same goes for offensive lineman Mike Nikolai and defensive lineman Daniel Kant-Hill, both of whom suffered serious injuries (Kant-Hall's injury was last Saturday).
"It's hard to say," Kennedy said. "Nobody's really talking about that stuff. It (the loss) still hurts. Guys are still upset about it. I know I didn't sleep well the last couple of nights.
"When we get to around December, I'll start contacting guys and see who's interested in coming back and who's going to be retiring."
What about Kennedy, who will be 52 next season?
After a strong first five years, during which he went 38-4 with a national championship his first three seasons and 17-11 the last two, does he plan on returning in 2019?
"As of right now, yes," he said. "I still have to go through the process. They (the Raiders' board of directors) will have to approve me.
"But I think we're going in the right direction."
