Is Adams truly best? He won't argue

Adams’ work ethic is most visible in how he continues to hone what most believe is the best part of his game: His releases off the line of scrimmage. He and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable spend virtually every special teams period of practice working on that aspect on the sideline, looking for new and inventive ways to expand his repertoire.

“For me, I’ve always known that he’s been a top wideout in the league. Probably for the last four years, with his route running and production, he’s probably the best, just as far as consistently showing up,” said Vrable, who worked for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets before joining the Packers staff last year. “I always said, ‘Man, it’d be cool to be in the room and get to work with that guy a little bit.’ It’s just been a blessing to be around him.

“He’s obviously a great player, so it’s fun to get to get to coach a guy who can play the way he can. But also off the field and in the room, what he’s doing is probably more impressive if you ask me.”

For his part, Adams’ statement Thursday night was less of a proclamation than affirmation. Rodgers has long pointed to Adams’ confidence — something he saw way back in 2015, after Adams’ rookie season