Is Adams truly best? He won't argue

GREEN BAY — The question did not hang in the air for long. Davante Adams didn’t have a problem with the question, and he certainly didn’t have a problem answering it.
Is it fair to say you’re the best wide receiver in the NFL?
In recent years, the Green Bay Packers seventh-year wideout had been viewed nationally as an elite-but-not-quite-there-yet talent, one who — in many observers’ minds, anyway — came in a notch below Atlanta’s Julio Jones, or New Orleans’ Michael Thomas, or Houston’s (now Arizona’s) DeAndre Hopkins, or Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans. And based solely on his numbers, that assertion was difficult to dispute.
A second-round pick in 2014, Adams breakthrough year had been in 2016, when he caught 75 passes for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns — despite playing with a pair of Pro Bowl receivers in Jordy Nelson (who had 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns that year) and Randall Cobb that year.
But the following year, when Aaron Rodgers missed nine games and most of another with a broken collarbone, Adams’ numbers dropped — although not as precipitously as Nelson’s and Cobb’s — with backup Brett Hundley at quarterback for most of the season. Even so, Adams still managed 74 receptions for 885 yards and 10 TDs in 14 games.
Then came 2018, when Adams served notice during the Packers’ otherwise dire 6-9-1 year that he deserved to be in the best-receiver conversation. With the team having moved on from Nelson, Adams was within striking distance of the 100-year-old Packers’ single-season records for receptions and yardage. Sidelined for the regular-season finale by a knee injury, Adams finished with 111 receptions (one shy of Sterling Sharpe’s 1993 team record of 112) for 1,386 yards (133 shy of Jordy Nelson’s 2014 club record of 1,519) and 13 touchdowns.
With a chance to further establish himself as a bright star in the NFL’s pass-catching galaxy, Adams suffered a turf toe injury during the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to Philadelphia — a game in which Adams had caught 10 passes for 180 yards. He missed the next four games, and while he finished with 83 receptions for 997 yards and five touchdowns — the second time he’d wound up 3 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark — those numbers paled in comparison with the 16-game projected numbers he would have had (111 receptions, 1,326 yards, seven TDs) in new head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.
But now, at the midpoint of the Packers’ 2020 season, it’s become awfully difficult to deny that Adams merits serious consideration for being the best in the league. Pro Football Focus — for whatever quibbles some might have with the football analytics site’s evaluation system — has him graded as its No. 1 receiver. And for once, the numbers support his case — especially since he’s put his numbers up in fewer games than any other receiver, having missed two games and part of a third earlier this season with a hamstring injury.
Entering Sunday’s games, Adams’ 53 receptions have him tied for sixth in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers’ Keenan Allen. His 675 receiving yards rank fifth, behind Hopkins (704), Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs (695), Carolina’s Robby Anderson (688) and Seattle’s DK Metcalf (680). And Adams’ eight touchdown receptions are the most in the league.
On a per-game basis, Adams leads the NFL in receptions per game (8.8) and receiving yards per game (112.5). With his 10 receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night’s 34-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Adams became the first player in the Super Bowl era with 50 or more receptions, 600 or more receiving yards and eight or more receiving touchdowns in his first six games of a season.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, Adams is the first player in NFL history to have three games with at least 10 catches for 150 receiving yards in his team’s first eight games of a season, and his four 150-yard games since the start of last season are the most in the league. In fact, only one other player has had such a game three times in the same season — Detroit’s Calvin Johnson, who did it in 2012. (Worth noting: The Lions went 0-3 in those games; the Packers are 3-0 in Adams’ games.)
Finally, since the start of the 2018 season, Adams’ 26 receiving touchdowns are tied for the most in the NFL, and his 3,058 receiving yards rank fifth — despite him playing in only 33 of a possible 40 games over that span.
So, again, the question:
Is it fair to say you’re the best wide receiver in the NFL?
“Yeah. I think that’s fair to say,” Adams replied. “That’s not being conceited; that’s just being confident.
“Obviously, what I’ve done and what I’m going to continue to do is going to prove that, to anybody who isn’t on board with that. But I truly believe that, just based off the work I put in, the connection I have with my quarterback.
“It’s not just about me just running a route. If the line isn’t protecting or the quarterback doesn’t look your way or the other receivers don’t do their part to pull defenders away, none of what I do can happen. So at the end of the day, I’ll tell you yes, absolutely, I think I’m the best wide receiver in the game. But there’s a lot of things that go into me being able to make that statement.”
Adams, who’ll turn 28 on Christmas Eve and has one year remaining on the four-year, $58 million extension he signed on Dec. 29, 2017, will get no argument from his quarterback, who has targeted Adams 69 times this season. completing 76% of those throws for a passer rating of 133.4 when targeting Adams. (Both Rodgers’ interceptions this season were on throws where Adams was the intended target.)
“He’s such a great player,” said Rodgers, who was 25 of 31 for 305 yards and four touchdowns against the 49ers and targeted Adams 12 times in the game. “He’s tough on matchups. He’s able to create so much space with his release pattern, and he’s got enough speed to get on top, so you can’t necessarily play low and expect certain routes.
“He’s so talented. He can do it all, handles himself the right way. Just a joy to play with. A special guy.”
Added LaFleur: “I don’t know what he can’t do. He is a complete player, man. I don’t think there’s a route he can’t run. We’re fortunate to have a guy that we can lean heavily on. ... When the opportunities present themselves, he consistently delivers. I know he and Aaron have a great connection.”
But Adams’ success goes well beyond just his talent or a pairing with a future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback. He’s also viewed as one of the hardest-working players to come through Green Bay, one who has assumed the leadership mantle in the receivers room following Nelson’s and Cobb’s departures in recent years. The standard he sets for the other receivers is based not just on what he demands of them, but the example he sets for them.
“Every year, he just takes his game to another level. Each year that I’ve been around him and each week, he just gets better and better,” said quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, who was Adams’ receivers coach in 2016 and 2017.
“He’s got a unique skillset that not every team is fortunate to have. We’re blessed to have him. There’s no doubt. He can go out, he can go in. He can break people off. He can run by people. He just has a lot to his game that we’re able to play off of. Not only does it help him, but it helps the teammates around him, too.”
Adams’ work ethic is most visible in how he continues to hone what most believe is the best part of his game: His releases off the line of scrimmage. He and wide receivers coach Jason Vrable spend virtually every special teams period of practice working on that aspect on the sideline, looking for new and inventive ways to expand his repertoire.
“For me, I’ve always known that he’s been a top wideout in the league. Probably for the last four years, with his route running and production, he’s probably the best, just as far as consistently showing up,” said Vrable, who worked for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets before joining the Packers staff last year. “I always said, ‘Man, it’d be cool to be in the room and get to work with that guy a little bit.’ It’s just been a blessing to be around him.
“He’s obviously a great player, so it’s fun to get to get to coach a guy who can play the way he can. But also off the field and in the room, what he’s doing is probably more impressive if you ask me.”
For his part, Adams’ statement Thursday night was less of a proclamation than affirmation. Rodgers has long pointed to Adams’ confidence — something he saw way back in 2015, after Adams’ rookie season
“It’s what I expect to do,” Adams said of his performance so far this season. “I put in a great deal of work after each season. So obviously having a successful season last year being hurt, my whole mentality was to come in and just elevate. Because I truly feel like each year I go out and show you guys something, show the world, show my teammates and my coaches that I still haven’t done everything that I can possibly do.
“I have a lot to give. I’m relied on a lot in this offense. I got a very talented quarterback, so I’m just in the business of maximizing stuff. I haven’t really taken a step back to look and reflect just yet because I’ve only played six games and I feel like there’s still a lot more to do. We’ll look up when it’s all said and done.”
Jason Wilde covers the Green Bay Packers for Lee Newspapers Wisconsin group.
