Instead of taking chances, Packers learn to lean on Bojorquez

“(I need) more hangtime on the punts, trying to force fair catches. Because even if I hit a 50-yard punt, but (the returner) is getting a 10-yard return, a 40 net is not bad, but it's not what I want to do. If I can cause fair catches at 50 yards, that 10 yards could make a huge difference. So just little things like that is what I'm trying to improve on.”

Extra points

The Packers officially signed inside linebacker Jaylon Smith to a one-year deal Thursday, although the deal wasn’t done in time for him to take part in practice. The team placed outside linebacker Chauncey Rivers, who suffered a torn ACL in his knee late in Wednesday’s practice, on injured reserve in the corresponding roster move. … Defensive coordinator Joe Barry acknowledged the obvious Thursday afternoon: Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) won’t play against the Bengals. LaFleur said earlier in the day that he had no update on Alexander, who is hoping to avoid season-ending surgery to repair the injury. … Left tackle Elgton Jenkins, who has missed the past two games with an ankle injury suffered against Detroit on Sept. 20, practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and may have a chance to play against the Bengals. … Rookie center Josh Myers (finger) sat out his second straight practice, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said the coaching staff would have a backup plan if Myers can’t play. The Packers have several options, although Myers has been playing through the injury to this point. … Backup tackle Dennis Kelly was added to the injury report after not practicing due to an illness.