In 1969, a group of boys played a Thanksgiving football game. 50 years later, they're still at it.

RACINE — Steve Botzau and a few others arrive first around 8:30 a.m., trudging across a squishy Gilmore Middle School field to set up cones to mark a playing area. He says, "gets shorter ever year," with a laugh.

Little by little on this cold, overcast Thanksgiving morning, cars arrive on High Street and 60-something guys with diminishing spring in their steps make their way over to the accumulating group.

Were they ready for some football? That's a matter of opinion, but they were once again going to give it a try — just as several of them have been every Thanksgiving since 1969, when they were kids growing up long before the trance of video games started winning over youth.

For the core group, which include Botzau, Craig Halberstadt, Pete Nelson, Jeff Muzenski and Bobby Brown, this goes back to Nov. 27, 1969, when they were neighborhood kids who organized a Thanksgiving Day game on the unforgiving pavement of Goold Street near Horlick High School.

That was 18,263 days earlier as of Thursday morning, and what a different world it was then. Neil Armstrong had made his giant leap for mankind a just few months earlier. A bankrupt franchise known as the Seattle Pilots was about to be reborn as the Milwaukee Brewers. An unpopular war in Vietnam raged on, seemingly without end.