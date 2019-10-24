On Friday night, No. 4 Ohio State went to Northwestern and buried a struggling and outclassed opponent, just the way an elite team is supposed to do.
For those glancing ahead to Saturday, it was hard not to think: Boy, Wisconsin messed around with Northwestern and only beat the Wildcats by nine. Hmmm.
Transitive properties and scores against common opponents in college football are often unreliable. Still, it felt like a sign.
Then the sixth-ranked Badgers confirmed suspicions that they are indeed below the line when it comes to the elite teams this season, losing to Illinois in a game Wisconsin probably should have won but definitely deserved to lose.
“It was kind of a trap game playing here in Champaign against a team like Illinois,” Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun told reporters. “I feel like we didn’t have the fire we had in previous games going into it and had a lot of missed opportunities.”
There will still be fanfare in Columbus Saturday when Wisconsin visits Ohio State. Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” starring Urban Meyer will be at the Horseshoe and maybe even ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Illinois, however, might have done everyone a big favor, saving us a week of hype for a game between the Badgers and Buckeyes that is still interesting but most definitely not a match of equals.
You could say we should have seen it coming with the Badgers, but no. Not against Illinois, a 30-point underdog and the worst team in the Big Ten outside New Jersey.
The Badgers pitched shutouts in four of their first six games. A lot of that was piling on patsies, but in today’s era of high-powered offenses in college football, 29 points allowed in six games is notable no matter the competition.
Wisconsin’s defense was mostly good against Illinois, but without an explosive offense — like those on the likes of Ohio State, No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Oklahoma — the Badgers let Illinois hang around and then got booted from the ranks of the unbeaten.
The larger takeaway is this: The days of defense wins championships in college football are over.
What stung the Badgers is what burned Georgia in last week’s stunning upset against South Carolina. The Bulldogs have the blue-chip talent, but, like Wisconsin, lack a diverse and high-powered offense. Blame it on the rain in Athens, Georgia, maybe, but Georgia followed up its loss with another lackluster offensive performance, beating Kentucky 21-0.
Like Georgia, the Badgers are still in position to do big things. They get the Buckeyes Saturday and maybe again in the Big Ten championship game. But at this point, Wisconsin beating Ohio State will be only a little less surprising than the Badgers getting upset by Illinois.
Here is a preview of Saturday’s game:
No. 13 Wisconsin (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at No. 3 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0), Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT (FOX).
Line: Ohio State by 14.
Series record: Ohio State leads 59-18-5.
What’s at stake?
Wisconsin lost to Illinois on a late field goal last week and follows with a much more rigorous test this week against the surging Buckeyes. The Badgers have to win to stay in contention in the Big Ten West. A close loss would sting for Ohio State but may not be fatal, especially if there is a rematch between the teams in the Big Ten Championship. Ohio State is rolling over opponents by ridiculous scores. Two of the best running backs in the country — Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins — will be on display.
Key matchup
Taylor vs. the Ohio State defense. Taylor is a legit Heisman Trophy candidate, averaging 157 yards per game, with 957 total yards and 15 touchdowns. The Buckeyes defense has been tough behind new coordinators and scheme this season. Second in the nation behind Wisconsin, the unit has limited opponents to 3.57 yards per play and has compiled 29 sacks, including 9.5 by All-American defensive end Chase Young.
Players to watch
Wisconsin: Linebackers Zack Bahn and Chris Orr. The two have combined for 14.5 of the team’s 27 sacks, which is eighth in the nation.
Ohio State: QB Justin Fields. The Georgia transfer is making good decisions and few mistakes. He’s playing behind a fine offensive line and has Dobbins to carry the load on the ground but still makes things happen with his legs when necessary. Fields is completing over 70% of his passes and has thrown for 22 touchdowns with just one interception.
Facts and figures
Five of the last six games between the teams have been decided by seven points or less, including two overtime games. ... Taylor has 5,128 yards in 34 career games, joining Georgia’s Herschel Walker, Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne and Oregon’s LaMichael James as the only players to rush for 5,000 yards before the end of their junior season. ... Taylor needs 13 yards to move into second place on the school’s all-time rushing list.
