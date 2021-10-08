 Skip to main content
Horlick Field to host All-Star game Saturday
ALL-STAR GAME

Horlick Field to host All-Star game Saturday

Racine's Horlick Field will be the site of Saturday's 7 p.m. All-Star football game between the Northern Lights Football League and the Mid-States Football League.

Racine Raiders players on the Mid-States Football League are Joe Garcia, Jordan Payne, Channing Schultz, DaQuan Smith, Howard Triplett, Antonio Graham, Ryan Gails, Gerald Bester ll, Gage Zahradnik, and TJ Hearn.

Garcia

Garcia, a 2018 Horlick High School graduate, won three League awards this year — Rookie of the Year, Special Teams Player of the Year, and Offensive Player of the Year.

Tickets for the game are $10 for adults and $5 for students (6-17). Kids 5 and under free. This is not a Raider game so Raider tickets will not be accepted.

This game is being played as a joint venture between the two leagues. The hope is to have a home-and-awayaway series with the NLFL. The game would be played at one of their team's facilities next year.

