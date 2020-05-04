Historic Horlick Field entering a new era

“Horlick Field had that longer dirt infield,” St. Catherine’s coach Paul Pulera said. “The grass on the front part of it was a lot shorter because they used that diamond for softball with 60-foot bases. There was definitely a smaller infield and I thought that was a disadvantage to the infielders.

“And there’s so many high schools on that field that when there’s rainouts, it really backs everything up. So with having turf, it will get more games in, which is huge.”

Jeff Wilson, coach of the Racine Lutheran-Prairie baseball team, had other issues with the field.

“To me, the biggest problem with Horlick was there was no safe place for a pitcher to warm up,” he said. “When you warmed up before a game, you had to do it on the outfield grass somewhere off to the side.

“The field didn’t drain well, so it could be swamped, the ground was not even, you had nothing for a mound or even a pitching rubber you could use ... you’d gave to step off 60 feet and hope that you’d get it right.

“You had pitchers going out there (into a game) and it would take them an inning or two just to get the feel of their pitches, especially their curveball because they hadn’t thrown off the mound yet.