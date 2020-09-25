High school football: Waterford hangs on for dear life to beat Elkhorn

The defense tightened up in the third quarter, allowing the Elks just three plays, and the Wolverines had two long drives in the period. Casey North ran for an 11-yard score midway through the third quarter and also had a 2-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. He also ran for a two-point conversion on the second score for a 35-28 Waterford lead.

Elkhorn answered a touchdown pass and tied it at 35-35, then North ran for his third touchdown of the night with 5:33 left to give the Wolverines the lead again.

With 1:55 left, the Elks scored and went for the win on the conversion with a roll-out pass, but the receiver caught the pass out of bounds and Waterford ran out the clock.

Following the graduation of standout running backs Tanner Keller and Dominic Miller, the Wolverines got contributions on offense from several players.

On the ground, Justin Mittelstaedt had 62 yards on seven carries, North had 57 yards on 10 carries and Parker Peterson had 50 yards on 10 carries. Through the air, Hancock had 65 yards and Ty Johnson had 53. Martinson went 10 of 19 for 153 yards and no interceptions.