High school football: Racine Lutheran continues scoring big points

BURLINGTON — Nolan Kraus figured he would be warranting all kinds of attention Friday night, which included double teams.
No sweat there. He just figured out another way to dominate.
The senior running back rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries to lead the Racine Lutheran High School football team to a 52-20 Midwest Classic Conference victory over Catholic Central Friday night at the Topper Bowl.
This was one week after he set two school records by catching 12 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening victory over Kenosha Christian Life on this same field.
"With them doubling me on the side, it was easy for me to get some reverses in there and that's what we did," Kraus said. "The coaches had a great plan tonight."
Meanwhile, the graduated Tyler Tenner, who set the state career rushing record last season, has yet to be missed. Through two games, the Crusaders have scored a remarkable 105 points on the strength of a dominating pass and run game.
One week after junior quarterback Camdin Jansen set a program record by passing for 311 yards, the Crusaders stuck primarily with the run this time. Isaiah Folsom complemented Kraus by rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. And Lutheran piled up 373 total rushing yards,
Lutheran coach Scott Smith felt it started with an offensive line that features Akari Redmond, Henry Hoeft, Tim Nelson, Seth Hultman, Jaylen Pritchett, Jhaleo Burge and Nate Zawicki.
"We wanted to use our size a little bit and overpower them," Smith said. "You could tell they were doubling Nolan and that's OK. If you want to do that, then we have to run the ball and we did."
The Crusaders especially did in the first half, when they jumped out to a 24-0 lead. Folsom opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run, followed by a 5-yard TD run by Kimyron Ronner and a 24-yard scoring pass from Jansen to Gavin Zawicki.
Julian Morales, who replaced graduated All-Racine County kicker David Voss, added a 35-yard field goal as Lutheran took a 24-0 lead with 2:13 left in the second quarter.
But Catholic Central (0-2) fought back with a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Max Robson following an interception by Daniel Von Rabenau just before halftime.
The Hilltoppers kept battling in the second half and stayed in the game on the strength of a 5-yard touchdown by Neal McCourt and an 89-yard scoring run by Reid Muellenbach.
But there was just no stopping Lutheran's defense on this night.
"I thought it was a pretty gutty performance by our kids up until the fourth quarter and then I thought we threw in the towel more than I wanted to see," Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. "But we were outmanned. They're a good team and they're well coached and they were physical. They wore us down."
For the second straight week, the Hilltoppers had nine fumbles. They lost three in the season opener against Kenosha St. Joseph and five on Friday night.
"I guess it's mental lapses," McCourt said. "Sometimes you get so caught up in the game, like, 'Oh, I've got him,' or 'I've got to be there this fast,' and it's just the simple things that get you. You misplace the ball, like too high or too low, you grab it and then it's on the ground loose."
There was another factor that was making things difficult for Catholic Central and that's Kraus. While he was having another exceptional night on offense, he was also a force on defense.
Smith moved him from safety to outside linebacker to help contain the Hilltoppers and it was a decision that paid off.
"On his side, we didn't give up anything," Smith said. "He read their keys and he had a great game. We just had a couple of breakdowns on our weakside that we have to fix."
Smith is also confident that Catholic Central will fix its problems.
"You've got to give them credit," he said. "They kept coming back and, to their credit, they didn't quit. By the end of the year, they're going to be a pretty good football team. They're young.
"Was this our best game? No. But some of that had to do with the way (Catholic Central) played and prepared. I thought they did a nice job. It's just hard when we're playing 295-pounders and they're playing 200-pounders.
"But I thought they did a pretty good job."
