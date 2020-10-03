High school football: Racine Lutheran continues scoring big points

For the second straight week, the Hilltoppers had nine fumbles. They lost three in the season opener against Kenosha St. Joseph and five on Friday night.

"I guess it's mental lapses," McCourt said. "Sometimes you get so caught up in the game, like, 'Oh, I've got him,' or 'I've got to be there this fast,' and it's just the simple things that get you. You misplace the ball, like too high or too low, you grab it and then it's on the ground loose."

There was another factor that was making things difficult for Catholic Central and that's Kraus. While he was having another exceptional night on offense, he was also a force on defense.

Smith moved him from safety to outside linebacker to help contain the Hilltoppers and it was a decision that paid off.

"On his side, we didn't give up anything," Smith said. "He read their keys and he had a great game. We just had a couple of breakdowns on our weakside that we have to fix."

Smith is also confident that Catholic Central will fix its problems.

"You've got to give them credit," he said. "They kept coming back and, to their credit, they didn't quit. By the end of the year, they're going to be a pretty good football team. They're young.