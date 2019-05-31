RACINE — To be clear, it was Raishein Thomas who put himself in the enviable position he's in today.
Credit the Internet with a nice assist, though.
Thomas, who is entering his senior season as a defensive end for the Park High School football team, has received a full athletic scholarship from Northern Illinois University, an NCAA Division I program in DeKalb, Ill. He decided on NIU after also considering North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Wyoming, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Ball State and Eastern Illinois.
What does the Internet have to do with this? New Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock, who served as the Baltimore Ravens' running back coach from 2014-18, noticed a recent Journal Times story about Thomas on the web and was impressed with his character.
Seeing that Thomas is responsible, does well academically and works a part-time job at McDonald's to help his mother makes ends meet so impressed Hammock that he looked more into him.
A full scholarship offer ensued.
"What Hammock told him face to face is, 'I love your story,' " Park coach Danny Hernandez said. "He said, 'I love that you're a kid who lives a life full of responsibility, that you're humble, that you're low maintenance and that you're working for everything that you deserve and want.'
"He was very clear about that. He said that Raishein's story is impressive."
Obviously, Raishein has to also have the potential to produce on the field and he has done just that as a two-time first-team All-Racine County player. Despite playing for a team that has won just five games in the last seven seasons, the 6-foot-5, 207-pound Thomas was a consistent force.
As a junior, he had 72 tackles, seven sacks, 12½ tackles for loss, 11 batted balls, two forced fumble and a blocked punt.
What was it about Northern Illinois that most appealed to Thomas?
"I liked the potential of the coaches and how close it was from home (120 miles)," Thomas said. "After I saw the school, I was just sure.
"I believe almost anything is possible. With hard work and great coaches, which they have there ... I saw (Hammock) on NFL teams and they know what it takes."
Hernandez said Hammock has mentioned the possibility of Thomas graduating from Park early — he has a 3.0 grade-point average — and enrolling at Northern Illinois in January 2021 to get started in school and be able to attend spring practices.
Thomas said he is considering that possibility.
"I'm willing to go early just to get to know the coaches and all the other players," he said. "Then I would be getting in the extra 15 practices and, when school comes around, it's not like I'm in the middle of everything.
"It would be that I was already there and did school. By the time the season comes, I will be fully used to my daily schedule."
Northern Illinois has produced several NFL players, including Doug Free, a longtime offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys, and defensive end Larry English, the 16th pick in the 2009 draft by the then San Diego Chargers.
Also, Racine native Jimmie Ward, a strong safety, was the 30th overall pick in the 2014 draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
Rod Carey, who went 52-30 as NIU's coach since 2012, left after last season to take over Temple's program. Hammock, a former NIU running back, was hired from the Ravens' staff to replace Carey.
"Raishein has a huge upside and that is what NIU is so excited about," Hernandez said. "They see him as a guy with NFL potential and they were clear about that. Coach Hammock comes from the NFL and what he sees in Raishein is a 6-5, 240-pound defensive end when it's all said and done who could maybe get drafted.
"They were very intentional and specific about targeting Raishein and, within a matter of four days after watching him work out, they offered him a full ride."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.