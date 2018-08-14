MOUNT PLEASANT — Those who have followed high school football in Racine County over the years have seen variations of the following sentence numerous times in this sports section:
“The Eagles are looking for their first winning record since they went 5-4 in 1993.”
On the 25th anniversary season of that 5-4 team, Case is poised to finally scratch that nagging itch.
Yes, you’ve seen this before, but perhaps the following will convince you that this program is on an upward swing:
- In Bryan Shredl’s three seasons as coach, Case’s point differential has improved from 110-227 to 187-219 to 213-236.
- During those three seasons, Case’s defense improved from last among the nine county teams (an average of 327.7 yards allowed per game) to seventh (260.1) to third (221.8).
- The numbers in the entire program have improved from 67 in 2015 to 80 to 87 to 100 this season.
Even though Shredl returns only two starters on offense and and five on defense, this is now a viable program. And viable programs replenish themselves.
“I think we have a real good chance of winning Racine this year,” said senior offensive left tackle Robbie Carrillo, referring to Case’s rivalry with Horlick and Park. “No one’s a loser here. Everyone wants to win.”
Junior linebacker Chris Fish is feeling similar good vibrations.
“The focus and the effort is at an all-time high,” Fish said. “Last year, we took a huge step and I think everyone knows Case is going up and they all want to be a part of it. Kids have come up to me and other guys and have asked what they can do to get on the team.”
Of course, the Eagles are going to have prove it on the field and it will be a largely new team after heavy graduation losses. One of the biggest losses is running back Jaylon Edmonson, who was fifth in the county in rushing last season with 1,206 yards.
But Shredl believes he has strong across-the-board replacements. with the offensive line being one example. Set to join Carrillo are junior Gavin Sherriff at left guard, senior Connor Lawrence at center, junior Keith Redell at right guard and junior Michael Wittke at right tackle.
By the way, the average weight of Case’s five offensive linemen is 260 pounds. There’s something else about those linemen that appeals to Shredl.
“We’re looking at honor roll students across the board and I haven’t seen that in a long time,” he said.
Replacing Michael Lepow at quarterback will be either junior Colton Coca or sophomore Ben Brawner. Neither has thrown a varsity pass, but that doesn’t concern Shredl.
“Each of them brings a great amount of athleticism to the table and they just have to hone that in to that quarterback position,” Shredl said. “Both of them are baseball players. And both of them know the offense. It just comes down to them getting reps. They both look good, so it’s a hard decision.”
The two leading prospects to replace Edmonson at running back are junior Miles Guyton and sophomore Kobe Brown. Guyton showed brief flashes in limited action last season, rushing for 63 yards on eight carries against Milwaukee North and 33 yards on six carries against Milwaukee Bay View.
“Both are very good runners,” Shredl said. “Miles is a very instinctive runner and Kobe’s very fast and hits the hole hard. Both are very good at what they do.”
Wide receiver DeShaun Davis, who averaged 20.4 yards on 10 receptions, joins Carrillo as the only returning starter on offense. He caught three passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in a 30-20 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail last Sept. 15.
Returning starters on defense are senior Jezreel Grays at defensive end, Fish and senior Tay Willis at middle linebacker, senior Timmy Rothen at cornerback and sophomore JayVian Farr at cornerback.
“Any time we have two middle linebackers returning, we’re looking for big things from our defense,” Shredl said. “And Tay Willis was an All-Conference player last year.
“Even though we’re young around them, we’re really looking for big things. We’re running the same system we’ve been for years now, these kids know what we’re doing, we’re flying around the field and our defense looks real good.”
The same could be said for Case’s entire program these days.
