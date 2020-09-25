High school football: Burlington dominates in opener

BURLINGTON — As his joyous players gathered around him on the Don Dalton Stadium turf Friday night, Steve Tenhagen made this clear to them: In this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were fortunate that they had just gotten the chance to play.
Based on their performance, his Burlington High School football players were already aware of that. Playing with abandon, the Demons opened their season with a 43-8 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Delavan-Darien.
"I just talked to our kids about how fortunate they are that we played tonight because of so many cancelled games around the state," Tenhagen said. "I think there were 22 teams that we planning on playing fall ball that have already shut down their schools and went virtual (Friday). So those kids were missing their games tonight.
"We just appreciated the opportunity to play and I told them at the end of the game how much better we played tonight than we did last Friday in our intra-squad scrimmage. We were really impressive. We really took big stride forward."
No one was more impressive than Zach Wallace and Peyton O'Laughlin.
Wallace, the leading returning rusher in the state, picked up where he left off last year. The senior rushed for 224 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries and caught two passes for 56 yards and another score. He averaged 15.5 yards every time he touched the ball.
Playing behind a rebuilt offensive line that features just one returning starter, Wallace twisted and turned for yardage throughout the night. Topping his highlight reel of plays were his 52-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter and an 86-yard scoring run in the third.
"At the beginning of the game, the line struggled, but it was just first-game jitters," Wallace said. "But we worked as a team and had everybody's backs."
As impressive as Wallace was, though, O'Laughlin might have had an even more memorable night. After backing up graduated All-Racine County quarterback Dalton Damon the last two seasons, O'Laughlin handled pressure from Tenhagen during practices to step up and produce.
To say the least, he did just that. O'Laughlin completed eight of 10 passes for 229 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions. His scoring strikes covered 51 yards to Eddie Kasper, 52 to Wallace, 32 to Kyle Hackbarth and 38 to Ethan Safar.
His scoring pass to Safar was thrown perfectly into a tight window down the right sideline near the end zone. And to think O'Laughlin was supposed to pass to Dane Kornely in the left flat.
"He threw to the wrong guy, but he made a great throw and Ethan made a great catch," Tenhagen said. "I told him when he got to the sideline, 'It's all right because you completed it, but we had single coverage on Kornely over here with all this room.' The throw should have gone to Kornely."
Tenhagen, who was Tony Romo's go-to receiver during Burlington's unforgettable 1996 season, expects a great deal out of his quarterbacks. And he let it be known to O'Laughlin that sophomore backup Drew Weis just might get some snaps if Tenhagen didn't see results.
"Peyton played very well tonight," Tenhagen said. "I told him that I wanted him to feel uncomfortable. I wanted him to come in and feel the pressure of having to respond and step up and win the starting quarterback position.
"I've done this in the past with some other starting quarterbacks. Probably at the time, they weren't super happy with me, but I've challenged them to make sure they understand they have to do things the right way and understand the concepts of our offense."
O'Laughlin understood. And he responded as Tenhagen hoped he would.
"He pressured me a lot," O'Laughlin said. "This week, he kind of tested me to see how I would respond. But I had to keep my head up, keep focused on the team and do what's best for them."
And now that O'Laughlin responded in such a big way, this might be only start of a memorable season.
"I feel a lot better," he said. "This was really my first game starting. He let me throw the ball around a little bit. I just hope next week we can play."
That appears doubtful. Wilmot, which was scheduled to host Burlington next Friday, has cancelled its first two regular-season games because of concerns about COVID-19 and the school is going virtual for 14 days.
If the situation doesn't change, Burlington will not play again until Oct. 8, when it travels to Waterford. But at least the Demons were able to feel good about a job well done Friday night.
"I think we'll clean up some little things and be even better," O'Laughlin said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!