High school football: Burlington dominates in opener

Tenhagen, who was Tony Romo's go-to receiver during Burlington's unforgettable 1996 season, expects a great deal out of his quarterbacks. And he let it be known to O'Laughlin that sophomore backup Drew Weis just might get some snaps if Tenhagen didn't see results.

"Peyton played very well tonight," Tenhagen said. "I told him that I wanted him to feel uncomfortable. I wanted him to come in and feel the pressure of having to respond and step up and win the starting quarterback position.

"I've done this in the past with some other starting quarterbacks. Probably at the time, they weren't super happy with me, but I've challenged them to make sure they understand they have to do things the right way and understand the concepts of our offense."

O'Laughlin understood. And he responded as Tenhagen hoped he would.

"He pressured me a lot," O'Laughlin said. "This week, he kind of tested me to see how I would respond. But I had to keep my head up, keep focused on the team and do what's best for them."

And now that O'Laughlin responded in such a big way, this might be only start of a memorable season.