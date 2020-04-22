Here are players on Packers' wish list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. Josh Jones, OT, Houston.

In the wake of veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga’s free-agent departure for the Los Angeles Chargers and with left tackle David Bakhtiari entering a contract year, offensive tackle is a bigger need for the Packers than some might realize. Bulaga, a 2010 first-round pick from Iowa, was a starter when healthy for a decade. Jones could do the same, but he might benefit from a year as the swing tackle behind Bakhtiari and Ricky Wagner.

2. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU.

Anyone who watched the Packers get embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers running over, around and through their run defense to the tune of 285 yards realizes that there’s, uh, room for improvement in that department. Even though the Packers value Kenny Clark, the team’s 2016 first-round pick out of UCLA who is set to play for the fifth-year option if a new extension doesn’t get done, more help and more versatility in the front wouldn’t hurt. Blacklock would deliver.

3. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.