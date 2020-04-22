Here are players on Packers' wish list

1. Josh Jones, OT, Houston.
In the wake of veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga’s free-agent departure for the Los Angeles Chargers and with left tackle David Bakhtiari entering a contract year, offensive tackle is a bigger need for the Packers than some might realize. Bulaga, a 2010 first-round pick from Iowa, was a starter when healthy for a decade. Jones could do the same, but he might benefit from a year as the swing tackle behind Bakhtiari and Ricky Wagner.
2. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU.
Anyone who watched the Packers get embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers running over, around and through their run defense to the tune of 285 yards realizes that there’s, uh, room for improvement in that department. Even though the Packers value Kenny Clark, the team’s 2016 first-round pick out of UCLA who is set to play for the fifth-year option if a new extension doesn’t get done, more help and more versatility in the front wouldn’t hurt. Blacklock would deliver.
3. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson.
Unless you’ve been socially distancing for so long that you have forgotten, the Packers’ wide receiver corps beyond Pro Bowler Davante Adams was less than stellar last season and is the team’s most glaring areas of need. It’s been nearly two decades since the Packers took a receiver in the first round – then-head coach/GM Mike Sherman did it in 2002 with Florida State’s Javon Walker – but this could be the year to end that streak. Then again, it’s a terrific receiver draft and quality can be found later. Still, Higgins is a versatile playmaker who could have an impact immediately.
4. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor.
As an unhappy, riding-the-bench freshman, Mims went to then-Baylor coach Matt Rhule and asked to move to defense. The coach said no, and over the next three seasons, Mims caught 182 passes for 2,901 yards and 28 touchdowns. At almost 6-foot-3 and having run a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, he fits Packers GM Brian Gutekunst size-speed ideal.
5. Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma.
Smart and fast, Murray was a tackling machine for the Sooners but was also a two-time team captain before leaving following his junior season. Having moved on from Blake Martinez and signed Christian Kirksey as a short-term solution inside, the Packers will likely be tempted by Murray if he stays on the board until they’re on the clock.
6. Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State.
A fantastic athlete with excellent feet, Cleveland comes to the NFL having not missed a start in 40 games over the past three seasons before leaving as a redshirt junior. Better as a pass-blocker than a run-blocker at this point because he needs to gain strength and power, but he bears some similarities to Bulaga, who grew into one of the best right tackles in the NFL.
7. Austin Jackson, OT, USC.
With long arms, quick feet and good athleticism, Jackson has plenty of appealing qualities that should allow him to develop into a consistent NFL starter. He started every game the past two seasons at left tackle and doesn’t have any experiencing playing on the right side, but at just 20 years old he has plenty of growth in front of him.
8. Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin.
Called “The Toy” by one NFL personnel executive because of his versatility, Baun tormented opposing quarterbacks last season as an outside linebacker but could play inside or outside in the NFL. He drew pre-draft interest from the Packers and his diverse skill set would fit well in Mike Pettine’s scheme.
9. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson.
With Kevin King, the team’s top pick in the 2017 draft, having finally stayed healthy for a full season and led the team in interceptions (five), this might not seem like a need for the Packers. But King battled consistent injury issues his first two years and will be a free agent after the season. Terrell isn’t the highest-rated corner in the draft but at 6-foot-1, he was an effective press-man corner for the Tigers and would be a good fit in Green Bay’s system.
10. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State.
A dynamic playmaker who can make things happen both with his elusiveness after the catch and with his ability to reel in the deep ball, Aiyuk was only a one-year starter for the Sun Devils but has incredible upside after catching 65 passes for 1,192 yards and eight TDs last season.
11. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia.
With Aaron Jones coming off a breakthrough season but also entering the final year of his contract, and head coach Matt LaFleur having said that he wants to add another running back, Swift appears to be the most well-rounded back in the draft. While University of Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor was more productive and projects well to the next level, too, Swift’s pass-catching out of the backfield would make him a good fit for LaFleur’s scheme.
12. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State.
Gutekunst has insisted that he’s not afraid to spend a high draft pick on a quarterback, even with Aaron Rodgers having four years left on his contract and plans to play into his 40s. Love has tantalizing potential and would benefit from sitting behind a future Hall of Famer just as Rodgers did behind Brett Favre. But given the team’s other needs, this would be a surprise at No. 30.
Jason Wilde
