Dustin Hass earned his first victory as coach of the Carthage College football team and it was an impressive one.
Coming off a bye week following their 20-9 season-opening loss to UW-Oshkosh, the Red Men defeated Carroll 31-0 in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game Saturday at Waukesha.
The 33-year-old Hass succeeded Mike Yaeger after last season.
Kyle Friberg, who was sidelined with an injury in the first quarter against Oshkosh, returned to pass for 223 yards and two touchdowns. as the Red Men won their eighth straight against the Pioneers going back to 1996.
Carthage drove 78 yards on seven plays in the opening drive of the game behind Friberg, who was 4 for 5 for 57 yards during that opening series. He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Bazarek to give the Red Men an early 7-0 lead.
But Carthage stalled after that, getting just four more first downs in the first half. Lance Unland kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give the Red Men a 10-0 halftime lead.
Carthage got untracked in the second half with touchdowns by Liam Pooler on a 5-yard run, Bazarek on a 30-yard pass from Friberg and Lafayette McGary on a 6-yard run.
While Carthage's offense was up and down, its defense was outstanding throughout the game. After allowing 93 yards and six first downs in the first half, Carthage did not allow a rushing yard in the second half.
Carroll (1-1, 0-1 CCIW) was held to 155 yards while Carthage (1-1, 1-0 CCIW) had 381.
Amani Dennis intercepted his second and third passes of the season and Emmet Trost had eight tackles. Djogi Bumba added five solo tackles for the Red Men, who had four sacks in the game.
McGary rushed for 73 yards on 21 carries.
Carthage stays on the road with a game against Washington University in St. Louis. Washington University joined the CCIW this season.
