Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis dead at age 85

"He put as much fear in me, because of what he could do and his abilities, as any defensive end that I had to face," Dawson told NFL Films.

Davis earned a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago late in his NFL career, which helped him make a successful transition to the business world after he stopped playing.

"We all knew football wasn't going to last forever," Davis wrote in his book. "The longevity of the average football player was less than 10 years, and that meant there were many men who were jobless with little financial security by the time they were in their early 30s. That was a scary prospect. I wanted to make sure I didn't fall into that category."

Davis instead had a successful business career and served on the boards of directors for several companies, including Dow Chemical Co., Sara Lee Corp., Schlitz Brewing and Mattel Toys.

He also was on the Packers' board of directors from 1994-2005.

"Along the way, there were key moments at each stage, key opportunities that, when I took full advantage of them, propelled me to the next level," Davis wrote in his book. "I had some slip-ups along the way, but when it mattered, when it was important, I stepped up, practiced what I believed, took the advice of those I respected and went for it with everything I could give. That's how I succeeded in football, business and beyond."

