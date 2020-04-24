Gutekunst should still have choice of receivers in second round

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst didn’t like any of the wide receivers left on his draft board enough to use his first-round pick on one. But the Green Bay Packers general manager should have a few still to choose from on Friday evening when he goes on the clock for his second-round pick.

In choosing quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent in Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, Gutekunst passed up on a number of wideouts who were still left after six went in the first 25 picks. To hear Gutekunst tell it, he didn’t have high enough grades on any of the remaining receivers to merit using the 30th overall pick on one. That, at least in part, he said was why he traded up four spots to take Love at No. 26 overall after a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

“The way our board fell this year, it was one of those things where (Love) was the best player left and we’re excited to get him,” Gutekunst said in a conference call with reporters late Thursday night. “We think he has a really good future in this league and he’s coming from a place where he’s done some really good things but he’s got a lot to learn too. I thin we’re a very good fit for his development.”