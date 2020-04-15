Gutekunst likely to use deep draft to strengthen receiving unit

GREEN BAY — When Brian Gutekunst sets the Green Bay Packers’ board one final time before next week’s 2020 NFL Draft, he will look at the wide receiver column and see more names than he’s probably ever seen there in two decades in scouting.
That’s how good this year’s class of wideouts is. Not only is there a chance this year’s group will be as good as the 2004 class, which had a record seven receivers picked in the first round, but there’s quality stretching into Day 3, with ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper saying in an ESPN Wisconsin interview last month that there are potential starters at the position even with fourth-round grades.
“I think it is a deep group. It’s pretty heavy at the top. More numbers than what we’ve seen in the past,” said Gutekunst, who will be presiding over his third draft as the Packers’ GM after serving as an area scout, college scouting director and personnel director in the organization dating back to 1998. “Going through draft meetings early, I was impressed with the class as a whole. It’ll be interesting how it falls, but there were some good players out there.
“I think in today’s day and age, the receivers are so much more advanced in terms of their fundamentals coming into college and into the league than maybe they have been in the past. It’s really just the NFL offense that will take time. so I think there’s some guys that I think will have a chance to make a pretty immediate impact. And I’m excited about that.”
He also is realistic about that, though. Gutekunst acknowledged early on this offseason that wide receiver is among the team’s most obvious areas of need, with No. 1 wideout Davante Adams having been far and away quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ most consistent target. Would-be No. 2 receivers Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling both regressed last season – with Valdes-Scantling scarcely playing during the second half of the season and Allison being allowed to leave in free agency for a bargain-basement one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.
That opened the door for Allen Lazard to emerge as the Packers’ next-best pass-catching option last year, even though Gutekunst deemed him not good enough to keep on the 53-man roster coming out of training camp.
As a result, the question isn’t whether the Packers will pick a receiver with one of their 10 picks. It’s when they’ll pick one – and how many more they might pick in such a rich draft at the position. The Packers haven’t taken a receiver in the first round since 2002, when then head coach/GM Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker at No. 20 overall.
At No. 30, there should be plenty of appealing receivers on the board, even though Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, LSU’s Justin Jefferson and Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III are unlikely to still be there. Instead, the Packers may have their pick of Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, Clemson’s Tee Higgins, Baylor’s Denzel Mims, Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool and others.
“We talk about his every year. I believe at every level of the draft you can always find players,” Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “People are always going to pick it apart and say there’s strength and a weakness. Do I think it’s a special receiver draft? Yeah, I think there’s a lot of depth in the wide receiver position. But I think when you look and you dig, you’re going to find somebody who can help your team at every level.”
The greater issue for the Packers is how realistic it is to expect a rookie receiver to come into their offense and deliver the immediate impact they need. Including Walker in 2002, the Packers have drafted eight wide receivers in the third round or higher. Of those, none of them caught as many as 50 passes in their first season, gained 700 yards or scored more than three touchdowns.
- Javon Walker (first round, 2002): 23 receptions, 319 yards, one TD.
- Terrence Murphy (second round, 2005): Five receptions, 36 yards, no TDs.
- Greg Jennings (second round, 2006): 45 receptions, 632 yards, three TDs.
- James Jones (third round, 2007): 47 receptions, 676 yards, two TDs.
- Jordy Nelson (second round, 2008): 33 receptions, 366 yards, two TDs.
- Randall Cobb (second round, 2011): 25 receptions, 375 yards, one TD.
- Davante Adams (second round, 2014): 38 receptions, 446 yards, three TDs.
- Ty Montgomery (third round, 2015): 15 receptions, 136 yards, two TDs.
Gutekunst, who was in the personnel department for every one of those picks, knows the challenges a rookie wide receiver will be up against. The hope is that player will overcome them.
“There’s really what we call a football intelligence part of it, and a lot of that is experience, where they come from and where their knowledge base is,” Gutekunst explained. “There’s obviously the capacity of how much can they really learn. So we spend a lot of time on that. It’s important.
“At the same time, with young players, third- and fourth-year guys are going to be more experienced and more on top of it than first- and second-year players in general. It’s no different than freshmen coming into college; the stuff takes time, and it takes time to learn it and then to apply it and to apply it at a high level.
“The NFL’s not very kind with the patience part of it, but that is part of what we’re trying to do here is develop these guys because it doesn’t happen overnight for most.”
Best in class
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama.
Jeudy was ultra-productive for the Crimson Tide, catching 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore two years ago and 77 passes for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 13 games last season as a sophomore. He finished his collegiate career by taking over the Citrus Bowl, catching six passes for 204 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown, against Michigan. In a class loaded with talent, he looks like the best of the bunch.
““I feel like everybody should think they’re the best receiver coming out in the class,” Jeudy said. “Everyone should have the feeling that they’re the best. That’s the mindset you need to have.
Best of the rest
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma; Justin Jefferson, LSU; Henry Ruggs III, Alabama; Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State; Tee Higgins, Clemson; Denzel Mims, Baylor; Chase Claypool, Notre Dame.
Pick to click
Denzel Mims, Baylor.
After catching just four passes as a true freshman in 2006, a frustrated Mims went to Bears head coach Matt Rhule and asked to be moved to the defensive side of the ball. Rhule, now the new Carolina Panthers head coach, told him in no uncertain terms that he should stay at wide receiver instead of trying to cover them.
It turned out to be great advice for Mims, who possesses the combination of size (6-foot-3), length (33 7/8-inch arms, fourth-longest among receivers at the combine) and speed (4.48-second 40-yard dash) that the Packers seek in their receivers.
“My freshman year, I burned my redshirt and I didn’t really get any playing time. So, I wanted to try to make a move to go to corner because I thought I could play corner,” recalled Mims, who finished his collegiate career by catching 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior last year. “And Coach Rhule saw me play receiver in spring ball and he was like, ‘No, you’re going to stay at receiver.’ It turned out good.”
Buy local
Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin
The former Badger decided to leave Madison with one year of eligibility remaining after catching 59 passes for 901 yards and seven touchdowns last season. That production came after he faced sexual assault allegations for which he was later acquitted – charges that forced him to miss the entire 2018 season and be expelled from school. He was reinstated after being found not guilty last August, and his ability to make plays down the field despite elite speed, and his ability to pluck contested balls in tight coverage make him an intriguing potential Day 3 prospect.
“I just felt like I was ready for it,” Cephus replied when asked why he left UW instead of returning for a senior season. “I felt like I’m at the top of my game – mentally and athletically. I had a chance to play against some really great guys and I was able to go out there and show I can play with the best of them.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!