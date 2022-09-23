Green Bay Packer's first bobblehead pays homage to his 'Alien Lizard' nickname

MILWAUKEE — Allen Lazard is getting his first bobblehead. And it comes with alien lizards.

Since the wide receiver departed Iowa State University and joined the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent before his rookie season in 2018, Lazard quickly drew affection from Packer fans and earned a nickname: Alien Lizard.

Now, his first-ever bobblehead is paying homage to that nickname.

The Milwaukee-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released Lazard’s first-ever bobblehead Friday.

While the design of the bobblehead is fairly standard — with Lazard holding a football while wearing his green-and-gold No. 13 uniform, the blonde streak in his short afro and his smiling face ready to bobble — at his feet are a pair of green and gold lizards.

According to the Bobblehead Hall of Fame, Lazard’s bobblehead originated from smartphones autocorrecting his name when typed out from “Allen Lazard” to “Alien Lizard.”

Lazard has proudly adopted the nickname fans gave him. His Twitter profile picture is literally a lizard wearing a crown.

After years as a role player, Lazard is now No. 1 on the Packers’ wide receiver depth chart. After missing the first game of the season due to injury, Lazard caught his first two passes and first touchdown of the season Sunday in Green Bay’s home win against the Chicago Bears.

Bobbles enter the smartphone era

Despite the classic look, these new bobbleheads also include new technology. Thanks to a partnership with BobblesGalore.com, anyone with a smartphone can “scan” the Lazard bobblehead with the augmented reality “AR Bobbles” application. The app will then recognize the bobblehead as Lazard’s, and pull up a page with Lazard’s statistics and highlights.

The technology entered the market within the past five years and can be used on certain bobbleheads depicting other stars like the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“BobblesGalore is thrilled to partner with Allen Lazard for his first bobblehead,” BobblesGalore President Isaac Lakritz said in a statement. “We are pleased to continue our tradition of offering creative bobbleheads for collectors and fans.”

“We are excited to team up with BobblesGalore and Allan Lazard for this unique bobblehead,” added National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar. “We think fans are really going to enjoy this new bobblehead!”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum opened in February 2019. It is located at 170 S. First St. in Milwaukee.