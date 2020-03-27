Graham insists tank isn't empty

GREEN BAY – The Chicago Bears might be Jimmy Graham’s fourth NFL team following stints with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, but his move inside the NFC North division came after a career first, and worst, for him.

It marked the first time he was ever cut.

Speaking in a conference call with Chicago-area reporters earlier this week, Graham said the Packers’ decision to release him with one year remaining on his three-year, $30 million deal is motivating him to deliver for the Bears, who surprised many by giving Graham a two-year, $16 million deal that includes $9 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause, according to reports.

“It was a tough pill to swallow. It was the first time I lost my job. ... But for me, it’s lit a fire,”said Graham, who was traded from New Orleans to Seattle in 2015. “I know what kind of player I am and I know what I can do.

“I’ve always said, if I didn’t think I had the ability to dominate this league, then I wouldn’t play anymore. But I still believe that I have that ability and I’m going to take each and every day and take each and every game to prove myself worthy of being on this team and I’m going to give them everything I got.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}