RACINE — While Gary Young Jr., left behind Racine nine years ago, this city has never left Young’s heart.

That’s why the energetic 31-year-old linebacker was at Horlick Field Wednesday night for the Racine Raiders’ weekly practice. After starting for the Raiders’ during the 2014 season — which is the most recent time they won a minor league national championship — he decided to once again make that commute from his Chicago home after an eight-year absence.

So much has happened since Nov. 8, 2014, when the Raiders completed a 14-0 season with a 39-8 victory over the Detroit Seminoles in the National Football Events Summer/Fall national championship game at Horlick Field.

Just a handful of players from the team are still around. The natural turf at Horlick Field has been replaced by an artificial surface. The Raiders are in a new league. And Young has grown from a 22-year-old kid out of Bemidji State in Minnesota to a married father of a 2-year-old son.

But while there has been so much change during the last nine years, one thing that has stayed the same for 6-foot-3, 260-pound Young is his fondness for both the Raiders and coach Wilbert Kennedy, who had taken over the team in 2014.

“Once I was able to make my schedule work, I called coach Wilbert right away,” said Young, who is a manager for Stenstrom Construction in Chicago. “I had a lot of relationships that I had formed, a lot of brotherhoods that we created from when we won the national title.”

Following that one season with the Raiders, Young had tryouts with the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns. He also played for the Cleveland Gladiators and San Diego Strike Force of the Indoor Football League and the SoCal Coyotes of the Developmental Pro Football League.

But then he decided to return to his home city of Chicago, where he and his wife, Jaliza, are raising their 2-year-old son, Jakary. And to scratch his lingering football itch, he placed a call with Kennedy.

Kennedy was only too happy to take that call.

“He’s such an intelligent football player and he’s tough,” said Kennedy, whose team hosts the St. Paul Pioneers (2-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Horlick Field. “He’s athletic and he’s just a great football player.

“He has a lot of positive energy around him, the guys like him ... the guys love him. He’s infectious with his smile and the effort he gives. He never quits on a play. He played his college ball at Bemidji State and when I recruited this guy back in ‘14, I knew he was a special, special football player.”

Young has been a perfect fit so far. With longtime stalwart Torrie Ruffin unavailable so far this season because of a job commitment, Young has slid right in for Ruffin at middle linebacker. And he has performed.

That was evident in the Raiders’ only game so far this season, when tipped a pass that was intercepted by Najee Parker. That was one of the defensive plays that highlighted a 23-0 victory over the Capital City Seahawks May 20 at Horlick Field.

“Typically, those guys don’t get interceptions, so it was good to get one to them,” Young said.

That’s Gary Young for you. He’s a team-first guy.

“Watching the film (of that game), I felt I could have done better, but teammates helped me out,” Young said. “The defense held it down for me. I was just able to make a few plays in that process.”

And this time, Young seems likely to stick around for more than just one year with the Raiders. When asked how much longer he could see himself playing, Young said, “I’ll play as long as my body lets me, honestly. I think coach will have me for as long as I can play, so I’ll be here for the long haul.”