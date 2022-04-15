 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Former St. Catherine's All-State quarterback Da'Shaun Brown arrested

Da’Shaun Brown, who led the St. Catherine’s High School football team to the 2018 WIAA Division 4 championship, is facing serious charges.

According to a story Friday by the Herald Times in Indianapolis, Brown was arrested by Bloomington police in Indiana for allegedly abducting and robbing a man he met through a smartphone dating app earlier this month.

Da'Shaun Brown Indiana h/s

Brown

The 21-year-old Brown, a former wide receiver for Indiana University who entered the transfer portal in October, faces preliminary charges of kidnapping, robbery and battery resulting in injury, according to the Herald Times. The incident happened in the early morning hours of April 6, according to the Herald Times.

According to a Bloomington Police Department news release, the victim said Brown used a large knife as a weapon, threatening to kill the 30-year-old man if he didn’t give him money; the two had met through the app “Grindr.”

Brown then allegedly drove the man to a bank ATM and forced him to withdraw cash.

People are also reading…

Police responded at 6:15 a.m. on April 6 to a residence in the 2900 block of East Amy Lane regarding a robbery.

History

Brown was St. Catherine’s starting quarterback from 2016-18 after transferring from Case. As a senior during the 2018 season, Brown led the Angels to a 14-0 record and an 8-7 victory over Saint Croix Central in the Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. St. Catherine’s had trailed the entire game until Brown ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining and then ran for a two-point conversion to give St. Catherine’s its first state championship in football.

Brown went on to earn first-team Associated Press All-State honors after completing 72 of 132 passes for 1,307 yards and 25 touchdowns, with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 1,505 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In his two seasons at Indiana, Brown did not catch a pass.

In Photos: St. Catherine's wins WIAA Division 4 state football championship on November 15, 2018

1 of 16

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been killed in an auto accident near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Authorities say Haskins was hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway. The Steelers and Washington Commanders, his former team, released statements extending their condolences. The 24-year-old Haskins was a first-round draft choice of Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 as a rookie. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released on Dec. 29, 2020. A few weeks later, he was signed by Pittsburgh, but did not play in the 2021 season.

Clements wants to help Rodgers reach another Super Bowl

Clements wants to help Rodgers reach another Super Bowl

The biggest offseason clue forecasting Aaron Rodgers’ eventual decision to stay in Green Bay came when Tom Clements ended his retirement to begin a second stint as the Packers quarterback coach. Clements also held that position when Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl title during the 2010 season and continued getting praise from the four-time MVP long after leaving Green Bay. The 68-year-old Clements now wants to help the 38-year-old Rodgers make at least one more Super Bowl appearance.

Mayfield: Browns 'disrespected,' deceived him about future

Mayfield: Browns 'disrespected,' deceived him about future

Baker Mayfield feels the Cleveland Browns deceived him about their offseason plans, which resulted in them trading for Deshaun Watson. Speaking on a podcast, Mayfield, whose tumultuous four-year run as Cleveland’s quarterback essentially ended when the team acquired Watson in a stunning deal last month with Houston, said the team was not upfront with him. Mayfield said he feels “disrespected 100 percent” because the team told him one thing and did another. Mayfield struggled while playing most of last season with a shoulder injury. He's currently on Cleveland's roster as the Browns try to work out a trade. 

2 funeral services scheduled for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

2 funeral services scheduled for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place next weekend. The first memorial will be held April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News