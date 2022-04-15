Former St. Catherine's All-State quarterback Da'Shaun Brown arrested

Da’Shaun Brown, who led the St. Catherine’s High School football team to the 2018 WIAA Division 4 championship, is facing serious charges.
According to a story Friday by the Herald Times in Indianapolis, Brown was arrested by Bloomington police in Indiana for allegedly abducting and robbing a man he met through a smartphone dating app earlier this month.
The 21-year-old Brown, a former wide receiver for Indiana University who entered the transfer portal in October, faces preliminary charges of kidnapping, robbery and battery resulting in injury, according to the Herald Times. The incident happened in the early morning hours of April 6, according to the Herald Times.
According to a Bloomington Police Department news release, the victim said Brown used a large knife as a weapon, threatening to kill the 30-year-old man if he didn’t give him money; the two had met through the app “Grindr.”
Brown then allegedly drove the man to a bank ATM and forced him to withdraw cash.
Police responded at 6:15 a.m. on April 6 to a residence in the 2900 block of East Amy Lane regarding a robbery.
History
Brown was St. Catherine’s starting quarterback from 2016-18 after transferring from Case. As a senior during the 2018 season, Brown led the Angels to a 14-0 record and an 8-7 victory over Saint Croix Central in the Division 4 state championship game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. St. Catherine’s had trailed the entire game until Brown ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 12 seconds remaining and then ran for a two-point conversion to give St. Catherine’s its first state championship in football.
Brown went on to earn first-team Associated Press All-State honors after completing 72 of 132 passes for 1,307 yards and 25 touchdowns, with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 1,505 yards and 21 touchdowns.
In his two seasons at Indiana, Brown did not catch a pass.
1 of 16
20181115_St. Caths-39.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's Adrian Garcia holds the first place trophy after the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
St. Catherine's running back Isaiah Dodd looks for running room during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
St. Catherine's quarterback Da’Shaun Brown runs for a first down during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Nov. xx, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
St. Catherine's receiver Azarien Stephens jumps to try and catch a pass during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
St. Catherine's quarterback Da’Shaun Brown, shown passing during the WIAA Division 4 state championship game Nov. 15 at at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, was known for his passing as well as his running. In three seasons as the Angels' quarterback, Brown passes for 4,489 yards and 64 touchdowns.
St. Catherine's wide receiver TJ Rouse makes a leaping catch during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
St. Catherine's running back Isaiah Dodd searches for a hole during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
St. Catherine's running back Isaiah Dodd goes low toward the end zone during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
St. Catherine's quarterback Da’Shaun Brown scores the Angels' only touchdown in the fourth quarter in a 8-7 victory over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Nov. 15, 2018 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
St. Catherine's assistant coach Mike DeGuire pumps up the crowd during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
St. Catherine's wide receiver Azarien Stephens celebrates after the Angels defeated St. Croix Central 8-7 on Thursday night to win the WIAA Division 4 state football championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
St. Catherine's senior Jackson Bandkowski celebrates on Thursday night after the Angels beat St. Croix Central 8-7 to win the WIAA Division 4 state football championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
In Photos: St. Catherine's wins WIAA Division 4 state football championship on November 15, 2018
1 of 16
20181115_St. Caths-39.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's Adrian Garcia holds the first place trophy after the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-4.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's running back Isaiah Dodd looks for running room during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-6.jpg
JAKE HILL, Journal Times file photo
St. Catherine's quarterback Da’Shaun Brown runs for a first down during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Nov. xx, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-8.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's running back Isaiah Dodd breaks free during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-9.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's receiver Azarien Stephens jumps to try and catch a pass during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-13.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's quarterback Da’Shaun Brown, shown passing during the WIAA Division 4 state championship game Nov. 15 at at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, was known for his passing as well as his running. In three seasons as the Angels' quarterback, Brown passes for 4,489 yards and 64 touchdowns.
20181115_St. Caths-18.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's wide receiver TJ Rouse makes a leaping catch during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-19.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's receiver Azarien Stephens is hit hard during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-22.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's Rashid Poole runs for the first down during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-24.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's running back Isaiah Dodd searches for a hole during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-25.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's running back Isaiah Dodd goes low toward the end zone during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-26.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's quarterback Da’Shaun Brown scores the Angels' only touchdown in the fourth quarter in a 8-7 victory over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Nov. 15, 2018 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-28.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's assistant coach Mike DeGuire pumps up the crowd during the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-31.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's wide receiver Azarien Stephens celebrates after the Angels defeated St. Croix Central 8-7 on Thursday night to win the WIAA Division 4 state football championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-32.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's senior Jackson Bandkowski celebrates on Thursday night after the Angels beat St. Croix Central 8-7 to win the WIAA Division 4 state football championship at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
20181115_St. Caths-34.jpg
JAKE HILL, For The Journal Times
St. Catherine's players celebrate after the Angels' 8-7 win over St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been killed in an auto accident near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Authorities say Haskins was hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway. The Steelers and Washington Commanders, his former team, released statements extending their condolences. The 24-year-old Haskins was a first-round draft choice of Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 as a rookie. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released on Dec. 29, 2020. A few weeks later, he was signed by Pittsburgh, but did not play in the 2021 season.
The biggest offseason clue forecasting Aaron Rodgers’ eventual decision to stay in Green Bay came when Tom Clements ended his retirement to begin a second stint as the Packers quarterback coach. Clements also held that position when Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl title during the 2010 season and continued getting praise from the four-time MVP long after leaving Green Bay. The 68-year-old Clements now wants to help the 38-year-old Rodgers make at least one more Super Bowl appearance.
Baker Mayfield feels the Cleveland Browns deceived him about their offseason plans, which resulted in them trading for Deshaun Watson. Speaking on a podcast, Mayfield, whose tumultuous four-year run as Cleveland’s quarterback essentially ended when the team acquired Watson in a stunning deal last month with Houston, said the team was not upfront with him. Mayfield said he feels “disrespected 100 percent” because the team told him one thing and did another. Mayfield struggled while playing most of last season with a shoulder injury. He's currently on Cleveland's roster as the Browns try to work out a trade.
Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place next weekend. The first memorial will be held April 23 at noon at Christ Church in Rockaway Township. The next day, services will occur at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland. Haskins, 24, was hit by the truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.