Former Florida, NFL star Reche Caldwell fatally shot

TAMPA, Fla. — Former Florida and NFL receiver Reche Caldwell was fatally shot Saturday night in his hometown.

Caldwell's mother, Deborah, did not return phone messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday, but confirmed her son's death to the Tampa Bay Times.

She said police told her they believe her son was ambushed outside his home in a possible robbery attempt.

The New England Patriots and Washington Redskins -- two of Caldwell's stops in the NFL — and his alma mater were among those to tweet condolences to his family, along with former Florida coach Steve Spurrier and former Gators quarterback Rex Grossman.

Spurrier tweeted that Caldwell "was one of the best WR's in school history and was very instrumental in winning the 2000 SEC Championship."

"RIP Reche," Grossman wrote. "You were one of my favorite teammates of all time. I will always remember our time at Florida for your unreal talent, infectious humor, and our shared success as a team. You will be missed by all your Gator family."

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a photo tribute to his Instagram page, with one photo showing Brady and Caldwell in an on-field embrace.