For Jordan Love, having ‘two dudes I can learn from’ in Aaron Rodgers, Tim Boyle are helping with growing pains

“I’d say it’s definitely been a lot for me just in terms of learning the playbook and trying to get a grasp on that right now,” Love confessed. “But that quarterback room, I mean it’s a great room, great environment to be around, great people in there.

“I’ve got two dudes I can learn from; I’ve learned a lot so from them and will continue to do that. They’ve been a great help for me just continuing to progress through learning the offense.”

Surely there will be skeptics who wonder how authentic Rodgers is being in helping the kid drafted to one day replace him, although Rodgers would be a complete hypocrite if he treated Love poorly after being treated poorly himself his first two years by Brett Favre. (Favre, of course, has since become one of Rodgers’ close friends and most vocal supporters since Love was drafted.)

But the handful of observers allowed at practices have witnessed Rodgers seemingly going out of his way to help his understudy, just as Rodgers promised to do after the draft and just as he has done with quarterbacks with lesser pedigrees who’ve come through past training camps.