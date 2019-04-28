It was a long weekend for Rickey Neal Jr.
On late Sunday afternoon, he finally received a break.
The 2013 Horlick High School graduate, a pass-rushing linebacker from Northern Iowa who was passed over in the NFL draft, was offered a tryout by the Minnesota Vikings.
He will report to the Vikings Thursday and practice Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If the Vikings like what they see, they will offer him a free-agent contract, which is how former Racine County standouts Tony Romo, Kevin Barry and Chris Maragos received their breaks into the NFL.
After a rough three days of vainly waiting for his phone to ring during the draft, things brightened considerably for Neal Sunday. On the same day he celebrated his grandmother Opal's 88th birthday in Racine, he was given another reason to celebrate.
"I'm really excited that I'm going to get that opportunity to play at the next level," Neal said. "It didn't happen the way I wanted it to, but it's totally fine. I arrived at the same destination and that's the goal."
It happened only after a great deal of frustration. After his client didn't get drafted, Miami-based agent Austin Pfenninger worked until 2 a.m. Sunday morning trying to line up something.
He resumed contacting teams early Sunday morning and continued into the afternoon. The break came about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when Vikings scout Blaine Gramer contacted him and made the tryout offer.
"They're really excited," Pfenninger said of the Vikings. "We didn't have any contact with them in the pre-draft process or anything, so I didn't think they had an interest. So that came out of nowhere.
"But I think it's a great fit. It's not too far from home and Rickey's really excited about it. He's humbled and hungry after getting passed up in the draft and then not getting anything immediately afterward. He's ready to compete."
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Neal put up impressive numbers for Northern Iowa last fall. He had 24 solo tackles, 31 assists, 14½ tackles for loss, 8½ sacks for 62 yards in losses, eight quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.
Possibly because this was an especially deep draft for pass rushers, Neal was passed over during an agonizingly long Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
He still faces an uphill challenge this weekend, but Neal intends to make the most of it.
"I put it up in God's hands," Neal said. "I didn't get drafted like I wanted to. I put it up in God's hands and after that, I just released all the stress and was waiting on it.
"I knew it was coming because I know the type of God that I serve and he was going to get me through this situation.
