Football: The Raiders won't play until July 3

With a three-game winning streak, the Racine Raiders were hoping to build more momentum Saturday night.

They won't get that chance until July 3.

Raiders president Matt Nelson announced early Wednesday afternoon that there will be no game Saturday night, as scheduled. The Raiders were supposed to play the Will County Chiefs, but that organization wasn't able to field a team and has folded.

Nelson was hoping to find a replacement opponent to fill Saturday's date, but no arrangements could be made.

"We reached out to a couple of teams that had byes and they decided they couldn't make the commitment," said Nelson, who mentioned the Detroit Ravens and Rock County Rage as teams the Raiders hoped might be possibilities. "It's frustrating."

The Raiders (3-1, 3-0 Mid-States Football League) will now be off until July 3, when they host the Chicago Falcons at Horlick Field.

