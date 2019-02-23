Chris Maragos has reached a crossroads with his NFL career.
The 2005 Horlick High School graduate, who has earned two Super Bowl championship rings, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. The special teams ace has not played since Oct. 12, 2017, when he suffered a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a special teams play against the Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia.
The Eagles went on to defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII that season.
Maragos has undergone two surgeries, the most recent of which was in December, and has endured extensive rehabilitation. But Maragos is reportedly still having problems with his knee.
When texted by The Journal Times Friday night, Maragos responded that he will comment at a later date.
The Eagles posted a tribute Friday, thanking Maragos for his contributions since signing with Philadelphia in 2014.
“We are grateful to Chris Maragos’ contributions to the Philadelphia Eagles over the last five seasons,” the statement read. “As captain of our Super Bowl LII-winning championship team, Chris’ leadership on and off the field and his ability to connect with teammates, coaches and fans made him a valuable member of this organization and the community. Chris solidified himself as one of the best special teams performers in the NFL and played a crucial role in the success of our team. We wish Chris and his family all the best.”
Maragos, who turned 32 on Jan. 6, earned a Super Bowl championship ring with the Seattle Seahawks when they defeated the Denver Broncos in February 2014. He signed with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent following that season.
In 53 games with the Eagles, three of which were starts, he had 53 tackles, most of which were on special teams.
Maragos earned $1.75 million last season. His $2 million salary for 2019 has been cleared from the Eagles’ books now that he has been released.
While it remains to be seen whether Maragos can resume his career, he has already made the most of his career in the NFL, which started in 2010 with the San Francisco 49ers.
“You see all the great players who don’t even have a ring or have never even been to a Super Bowl,” Maragos said in an interview with The Journal Times last June. “I’ve played with players who have played 12 or 15 years and have never been to the playoffs. To sit back and think I’ve been fortunate enough to win two is overwhelming.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.