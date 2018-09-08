A little quiz here: Who was the most recent football player from Racine County to be drafted by an NFL team?
Was it Tony Romo, one of the leading statistical passers in NFL history? No, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.
Was it Kevin Barry, for whom the Green Bay Packers once named a play? Nope. He was an undrafted free agent, too.
How about Chris Maragos, who owns two Super Bowl championship rings? Wrong again. He entered the league the way same as Romo and Barry did.
The answer is Jerry Woods, a former Park High School star who was drafted by the Detroit Lions as a defensive back in the seventh round in 1989.
Thirty years after Woods, there may be another draftee from this county with Rickey Neal Jr., a former Horlick quarterback who is opening eyes as a pass-rushing linebacker for Northern Iowa.
The senior inside linebacker was a second-team selection on the 2018 Phil Steele FCS All-America team. And Neal is considered an NFL prospect by no less an authority than Bryce Paup, his position coach who was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the Buffalo Bills in 1995.
After Neal led the Missouri Valley Conference in sacks with 9½ last season and made 51 tackles, 15 for loss, Paup believes his linebacker has put out enough quality film already to attract the eyes of NFL scouts. It's just a matter of taking it to another level as a senior.
"I think he can get a little better at individual technique with pass rush, but he's a smart kid," said Paup, who played for the Packers from 1990 to 1994. "It's the effort and putting it all together. It's not always the best athlete. It's the guys who put it all together and want it the most. If he can put it all together, then he's got a great chance."
The 6-foot-1, 241-pound Neal certainly appears to be getting it together. He was admittedly a high-maintenance player during his time at Horlick, which he led to the WIAA Division 1 playoffs as a senior in the fall of 2013.
"I would say at Horlick, whether I knew it or not, I wanted people to know who I am and serve me," Neal said. "And here at the University of Northern Iowa, I work for everyone else."
Neal believes his Christian faith has inspired him to become a better person. He has been just that at Cedar Rapids, maintaining his grades, studying game films on his own time, and pretty much staying to himself.
"I'll watch game film at least three times before I even watch it with the coaches," Neal said. "I watch so much film, dude, that my play-recognition skills are just off the charts. Better than anything, that's what I do. I give my team tips on what's coming next. I'm better at that than even when I pass rush. I'll watch film typically on a Saturday night when everyone else is at the bars."
That's something else to like about Neal. He's not going to do anything that will jeopardize a possible chance at the next level. He's not even going to mess with Twitter, which has cast so many athletes in a bad light in this day and age.
"I'm off all social media, so I'm not paying attention to any of that right now," Neal said. "I just want to focus on my teammates and what I can do for them and how I can improve by looking into the little details right now."
Neal opened his season Sept. 1 with seven assisted tackles in a 26-23 loss to Montana. After an open date in the schedule this weekend, Neal will test his skills against Iowa Sept. 15 at Iowa City.
For the next three months, Neal will commit himself to hearing his name called during the NFL draft next spring. And Northern Iowa players do make it in the NFL. Just ask Paup, a sixth-round pick in 1990, David Johnson, a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2015, and Kurt Warner, who started his career with the Packers in 1994, among numerous other examples.
And Neal can promise this: He won't be taking off plays every now and then.
"Me, personally, every play is too important to take off," Neal said. "It's far too important to even think about taking off a play."
How badly does Neal want to be playing in the NFL next year at this time?
"As badly as you want to take your next breath," Neal said. "This is so important. This is ascension for my life. It's just the next step.
"If I don't get drafted, which I can't think of, I'm probably going to go up to the CFL or overseas to play football and still work toward being drafted. That would be the next step."
Paup likes his chances. He's already talking as if he's preparing Neal for the NFL.
"He's very talented," Paup said. "He had a good year last year and we're trying to get him to be a little bit better as far as technique with pass rushing because that will definitely help him get to the next level.
"He has the talent to do it and the motivation. He's going to be a huge part of this defense. It's kind of how he goes, the year is going to go."
