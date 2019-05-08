After one door closed for Rickey Neal Jr., in Minneapolis last weekend, another has opened 1,200 miles to the northwest.
Neal, a 2013 Horlick High School graduate who was given a tryout as an undrafted free agent last weekend by the Minneapolis Vikings, was expected to sign Wednesday night with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Neal, a pass-rushing linebacker for Northern Iowa, was offered a two-year contract with a base salary and incentives, according to Austin Pfenninger, his Miami-based agent. He will report May 15 to the Stampeders, who open their season June 16 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
"We decided we're going to take a deal from Calgary," Pfenninger said Wednesday night. "We're going to finalize things tonight. We've got the contract over to us and we're reviewing it one more time and then getting the signatures on it.
"After the end of his second year, we'll have a chance to go back to the NFL and try out with teams that show an interest."
Pfenninger said his client will have job security with the Stampeders.
"They said they expect him to make the team and that he'll be a pretty solid contributor," Pfenninger said. "He could perhaps start. He won't get cut from minicamp, unless he was to get injured or something."
The Stampeders went 13-5 last season and appeared in their third straight Grey Cup championship game. After two consecutive losses in 2016 and '17, the Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16 last Nov. 27 for the organization's eighth Grey Cup championship.
"He's very excited that they won the Grey Cup last year," Pfenninger said. "They're a great organization and he's going to the best team in the league. They really like him a lot. They wanted him to play end and mostly be a pass rusher in their system and I think that's what he does best.
"I think it's a good fit for him and they're paying him a good amount for up there for a rookie. A lot of the guys end up back in the NFL after a couple of years."
Pfenninger mentioned as one success story Cameron Wake, an veteran outside linebacker for the Tennessee Titans. After playing for the British Columbia Lions in 2007 and '08, Wake went on to earn All-Pro honors three times with the Miami Dolphins.
"I was talking to Rickey about Cameron Wake, who ended up being a multi-time Pro Bowler with the Dolphins after spending two years up in Canada," Pfenninger said. "He is now with the Titans. Rickey's the same position and a similar player."
Neal, who could not be reached for comment, had 24 solo tackles, 31 assists, 14½ tackles for loss, 8½ sacks for 62 yards in losses, eight quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles as a senior for Northern Iowa last season.
He was Horlick's starting quarterback during the 2011 and '12 season.
