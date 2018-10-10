One year ago at this time, Joe Garcia had rushed for nearly 1,300 yards, scored 24 touchdowns and was on his way to earning AP All-State honors.
Here’s Garcia’s most recent stat line this season: One kickoff return for 11 yards.
Oh, and then three solo tackles and two assisted tackles on special teams.
The difference is that Garcia is no longer a running back on the Horlick High School football team. He is a reserve receiver for Highland Community College in Kansas who has no choice but to wait his turn.
Has it been frustrating? Sure. Garcia is no longer scoring touchdowns in bunches as he learns the terminology of a new position. He’s hardly even playing.
Has it been rewarding? Garcia has to admit that it has been despite the adjustments he’s had to make.
A young man whom Franklin coach Louis Brown speculated last November may be playing in the NFL one day has been dedicating himself to getting his grades in order. Garcia said his most recent GPA is 3.72.
“The population out here is 1,000 people,” he said. “There’s about 13 houses, a football field and a library (on campus). Other than eating and practice and class, I’m in the library for at least an hour a day, studying and doing homework.”
Furthermore, he has been pumping iron when he hasn’t been cracking books. After playing at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds as a senior at Horlick, Garcia is up to 6-3½ and 200 pounds.
He’s developed the size. The next step is learning how to play receiver at the college level.
“It’s been a big difference,” Garcia said. “Playing Wing T football (at Horlick) and then moving out here to a spread offense, there’s way different techniques. Being a wide receiver instead of a running back, it’s just different. I don’t know how to explain it.”
As Garcia waits for the opportunity to use his athletic ability again, he is focusing on doing all the right things on and off the field. Garcia candidly admits that he made his share of mistakes at Horlick with his classwork and personal life.
“Growing up, you have ups and downs,” he said. “Obviously, I was young and I really didn’t know what I had going for me. I knew I was good in football, but my grades weren’t in the right place.
“You just grow into a man and learn your responsibilities being away from family. You do the right thing. And if you do the right thing, everything will fall into place. If I keep my grades like this, by next December (of 2019), I’ll be out (of Highland and moving to a larger college).”
The Scotties, who are off to a 4-2 start, have a bye week this weekend. Then they will play the final four games of their regular season, a stretch when Garcia hopes to start getting snaps at wide receiver.
“The coach (Highland receivers coach Kyler Reed) came up to me after the last game and said I need to learn the playbook a little more fluently,” Garcia said. “He said I have two weeks to do it (with the bye week). He said I could be the starting receiver within the next few weeks if I hit the playbook and learn it fluently.”
Garcia certainly plans to do his part because he isn’t afraid to concede he has big goals in mind.
“I have to put in the effort, but two years from now, I look at being one of the top prospects in college and getting ready to think about the NFL draft,” Garcia said.
