Football: Former Park and Packers lineman Kevin Barry does his part for St. Joseph

RACINE — The big man started to settle into a small chair when he heard an uncomfortable creak.
“I don’t like the sound of that!” he said as he quickly got back up on his feet.
There goes Kevin Barry, overpowering something once again.
Perhaps the most dominating football player in the history of Racine County high school football was at St. Joseph School, 1525 Erie St., in Racine Friday afternoon to deliver on an auction.
The school has been spearheading a drive to raise funds for a new playground. A bid was placed during a school auction last April by Roosevelt and Melissa Ray, whose two sons attend the school, for Barry to make an appearance.
Making it happen was Dan Spaulding, who started on Park’s offensive line in 1996 with Barry and remains close friends with him. Spaulding arranged for Barry to travel from his Green Bay home and sit down for lunch in the school’s cafeteria with young students.
Barry was once a terror who used to routinely knock hapless defensive linemen into next week. But he was a gentle giant during his appearance, warmly greeting kids and chatting up the Packers with them.
So what if Barry last played for the Packers in 2005, several years before any of these kids were born? The 6-foot-5 Barry, who was 325 pounds during his playing days, still looks like he could dominate at the age of 40. And with his dark green Packers sweatshirt, he sure looked the part.
“I really appreciate people being able to give their time to our school and our students,” said Heidi Hernandez, who is in her second year as St. Joseph’s principal. “And we definitely appreciate that he’s taking time out of his schedule to be here with us at St. Joe’s.”
How is the fundraising doing at this point?
“We have about $12,000 or so raised for the playground,” Hernandez said. “But we definitely need a lot more than that. I would say we need a minimum of 50 or 60 thousand, which includes everything from the ground that needs to be put in to the fence to the phases of the playground equipment.”
Barry, who is involved in special education and is a lunch supervisor at Bay View Middle School in Green Bay, has given his time to several charitable causes over the years. He was only to help raise funds for a new playground in his hometown.
“A lot of the NFL is doing, ‘Play 60,’ and trying to get kids outdoors instead of sitting around and playing ‘Fortnite’ and all those other video games,” Barry said. “So this is good for the kids to have somewhere to go and get more exercise besides doing gym class.”
You have free articles remaining.
Barry certainly had some stories to tell as he sat down with students who included the Ray’s two sons, Jeremiah and Elijah, Hernandez’s daughter, Talia, and Spaulding’s daughter, Sophia. After all, there has never been a high school football player from the county who emerged the way he did his senior season.
It was during the 1996 season at Park when Barry became Superman. After being an honorable mention All-Racine County selection as a junior, Barry went on to earn first-team AP All-State honors as an offensive and defensive lineman and was named the state’s player of the year.
With Barry opening cavernous holes at right tackle, Park running back Eric Hamilton set a county rushing record with 2,481 yards. And the Panthers advanced to the WIAA Division 1 semifinals, where they lost 20-6 to eventual state champion Hartland Arrowhead.
“All of us grew up together,” Barry said of Park linemen who also included Spaulding, Cory Ellis and Mike Payan. “We had that camaraderie between us. We’d hang out Thursday, eat spaghetti and watch film at school and just build our relationships. We had a lot of fun that year.”
After playing collegiately at Hutchinson Junior College in Kansas and at Arizona, Barry was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Packers in 2002. Not only did he go on to share a locker room with the likes of Brett Favre, Ahman Green, Donald Driver and Aaron Kampman for the next four seasons, he became a sort of folk legend.
So dominating was Barry in the Packers’ double-tight end package under then head coach Mike Sherman that a play was named after him. “U71” was in reference to Barry’s uniform number with the Packers.
“He’s a tremendous run blocker,” Favre, the Packers’ future Hall-of-Fame quarterback, said during the 2003 season. “He’s got a lot of talent. We’d be dumb not to use him. We need him on the field.”
Barry played that role for the Packers through the 2005 season, when injuries began to catch up with him. When he pulled off his No. 71 jersey for the last time, he had accumulated countless memories.
“That was a big accomplishment to have something like that happen,” Barry said when asked about a play being named after him. “The first time I played was Chicago at Chicago (Oct. 7, 2002) and it went from like just two plays to a sheet of different plays.”
Barry’s legend grew even more when he was an emergency starter against the 49ers at San Francisco Dec. 15, 2002 and went on to start the final two games of that season.
The following season, Barry threw the key block that sprung Green for a 98-yard touchdown run against the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field. It stands as the second-longest touchdown run in NFL history.
“Just blocking and looking up and seeing him gone, it just felt good because nobody wants to block from their own end zone,” Barry said. “I think Brett jumped on me after that one.”
Football is now in Barry’s distance past, but he’s still doing his part to make a difference.
“It was just a great opportunity for Kevin to come down,” said Spaulding, who is Industrial Capital Sales Manager and Brand Liaison for Case Construction. “He loves volunteering his time at schools and different charity events.
“When I asked him, he didn’t think twice about coming down. He loves spending time with kids, he works with kids and we’re really excited to have him down here.”