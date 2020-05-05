Football: Burlington, Romo had season to remember in 1996

“We lost, but it also felt like, ‘OK, we can do something,’ because it was the first time we played together and we showed ourselves mentally that, ‘We’re going to move the football this year.’ I threw a couple of interceptions, but we had a lot of yards (392) and we were able to show that we could move the football aggressively.”

That’s just what happened with Romo slowly developing chemistry with James and Tenhagen, both seniors.

James caught 37 passes for 578 yards and eight touchdowns and averaged a healthy 15.6 yards per reception that season.

“Jeremy was a classic outside receiver who could run and you knew he was going to run the route correctly,” Romo said. “He had speed and he had a burst and he also had an ability to extend himself. If the ball was too far out in front, he could time his jump. You had a wide range for throwing him the football.”

Making Romo’s receiving riches even more spectacular was Tenhagen, who went on to a record-setting career at UW-Whitewater. Tenhagen caught 56 passes for 933 yards and 15 touchdowns in earning second-team All-State honors that season. He averaged 16.6 yards per reception.