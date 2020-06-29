Football: 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward got his start in Racine

“My mom was a hard-working lady and we had food on the table at the end of the day.”

Ward started to truly realize just how talented he was at Davidson High School in Mobile, where he led his team to the state quarterfinals as a senior. But this free safety, who was a first-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 and signed a three-year contract worth $28.5 million in March, was destined to have a rocky journey between then and now.

Despite earning some impressive credentials at Davidson, Ward’s only Division I scholarship offers were from Southern Illinois and Northern Illinois. Respectable programs they are. Power players in the realm of college football they most certainly are not.

“At first, I committed to Southern Illinois because that was my only offer (at the time),” he said. “Once I got the offer from Northern Illinois, I de-committed from Southern Illinois. Either way, I was going to end up in Illinois one way or another.”

Playing in DeKalb, just 120 miles southwest from where he was born, Ward proved that he was deserving of offers from any college power in the nation.