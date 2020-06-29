Football: 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward got his start in Racine

Jimmie Ward’s memories of living in Racine are murky at best, such as hearing firecrackers on the Fourth of July near Lake Michigan, which is understandable.
By the time he was 5 years old in 1996, his family had relocated to Mobile, Ala., where he gradually developed into a football player who contended for a Super Bowl championship ring in February.
Had circumstances played out differently, perhaps Ward would have led Park High School to a state championship in 2008, the program’s most recent outstanding season. Perhaps he would be remembered in Racine County history with other top-tier players the likes of Brent Moss, Johnny Clay, Kevin Barry, Tony Romo and Chris Maragos.
Instead, his football story started developing not in some youth league in Racine, but 1,000 miles to the south in the oppressive heat of Mobile.
He has a story that rivals the against-all-odds journeys of Romo, Barry and Maragos and that journey technically started in Racine. It’s just that the headlines about his prowess that might have been routine in The Journal Times during the last dozen or so years were instead printed elsewhere.
In terms of county history, Ward is a great one who got away,
“When we moved from Racine to Alabama, I was too young to understand it,” Ward said. “I was 5 years old. We ended up moving to Mobile, we ended up living with my step dad’s parents. We had cows in the back yard and stuff.
“My mom was a hard-working lady and we had food on the table at the end of the day.”
Ward started to truly realize just how talented he was at Davidson High School in Mobile, where he led his team to the state quarterfinals as a senior. But this free safety, who was a first-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 and signed a three-year contract worth $28.5 million in March, was destined to have a rocky journey between then and now.
Despite earning some impressive credentials at Davidson, Ward’s only Division I scholarship offers were from Southern Illinois and Northern Illinois. Respectable programs they are. Power players in the realm of college football they most certainly are not.
“At first, I committed to Southern Illinois because that was my only offer (at the time),” he said. “Once I got the offer from Northern Illinois, I de-committed from Southern Illinois. Either way, I was going to end up in Illinois one way or another.”
Playing in DeKalb, just 120 miles southwest from where he was born, Ward proved that he was deserving of offers from any college power in the nation.
As a freshman in 2010, he started all 14 games and was named the Huskies’ Freshman of the Year. On Jan. 1, 2013, he led the undefeated Huskies into the Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla., where Ward had a career-high 14 tackles in a 31-10 loss to Florida State. As senior, he earned third-team Associated Press All-American honors after intercepting seven passes, deflecting 12 and leading the Huskies in tackles with 95.
“I just kept getting better and ended up playing my true position (free safety),” Ward said. “They ended up moving me around in college. At first, they played me at corner and I finally told them I wanted to play safety.
“I ended up playing safety and nickel my junior year got better at both of those positions. I ended up getting drafted in the first round by the San Francisco 49ers.”
Several former Northern Illinois players have made it to the NFL over the years, but few are well known. Prior to Ward, the only first-round pick produced by this program was outside linebacker Larry English, whom the San Diego Chargers made the 16th pick in 2009.
Struggling with injuries while with the Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, English was out of the NFL for good by 2014. It once appeared the Ward would have a similar dismal career trajectory.
It started in 2014, when Ward was unable to participate in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis because of a stress fracture in his foot. In March 2014, he took a chance by participating in Northern Illinois’ Pro Day on that bad foot and impressed the numerous scouts in attendance.
“It was a gamble,” Ward said. “I didn’t have a problem running my 40 time and I ended up running a 4.4 (seconds). I probably could have busted out a 4.3, but 4.4 is good enough to get you drafted in the low first round.
“There were a bunch of scouts there. I was amazed by how many teams that were actually there.”
Still, a great deal of hardships remained Ward between then and when he pulled on his No. 20 49ers jersey for Super Bowl LIV against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in February.
Complications from his foot injury limited him to just eight games his rookie year. Other injuries, including a fractured clavicle, a broken forearm and hamstring issues, played a role in him appearing in just 51 of a possible 80 regular-season games through his first five seasons.
And then there was the coaching carousel, which saw Ward play under Jim Harbaugh (2014), Jim Tomsula (2015), Chip Kelly (2016) and Kyle Shanahan. Philosophies varied and Ward drifted between cornerback and his preferred position of free safety.
A major career break on that latter issue came from John Lynch, who was named the 49ers’ general manager in 2019. Lynch is a nine-time Pro Bowl safety who was a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame in January and he recognized something special in Ward.
While Ward had actually been moved back to free safety starting in 2017, he believes Lynch has been instrumental behind the scenes in keeping him there and allowing him to develop an identity.
“John was a former All-Pro at the position, so he’s going to know what a safety is supposed to look like,” Ward said. “He realized that I’m a natural safety and that’s the position I should play.”
The payoff came last season, when Ward started a career-high 13 games, putting him in position for the $28.5 million contract —$17 million which is guaranteed — he signed in March to remain with San Francisco.
At first glance, Ward didn’t appear to have an overly impressive season considering he did not have an interception in 13 games after returning from a broken finger that required surgery. But, according to Pro Football Focus, Ward had eight pass break-ups on 26 targets and allowed only 177 passing yards from from the fifth regular-season game through the Super Bowl.
Yes, Ward has been fragile through six NFL seasons. Nevertheless, the 49ers didn’t want to see him get away.
“I didn’t get too many opportunities with interceptions because our defense was so good,” Ward said. “That quarterbacks were too scared to throw the ball and that’s all the time we needed for our defensive linemen to sack.
I feel like I was a great team player this year. I mainly stayed at free safety and it worked. By me sacrificing getting interceptions, it helped our defense.”
Ward was in position to join Maragos as the only Racine native to earn a Super Bowl championship ring Feb. 2 when the 49ers played the Chiefs in the Super Bowl at Miami Gardens. But even though he had a team-high 11 tackles, the 49ers lost 31-20.
“It was phenomenal, man,” he said. “It was great to be there. I wish we would have won it. You go down to South Beach and the first time I’m in the playoffs, I go to to the Super Bowl. It was a great experience.
“I just feel that everybody who’s in the NFL should hopefully experience that. That’s the biggest stage you can possibly play on. I put it all on the line and did the best I could do.”
Even though the 49ers could be weakened after the trade of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, Ward is looking for an even greater season this fall.
“Each year, I’m going to get better just because of his versatile I am and me knowing the game,” said Ward, who turns 29 July 18. “The game just slows down for you.
“I’ve been playing different defensive schemes and different positions. I can cover tight ends and slots. That’s stuff that I’m not scared to do. Just knowing the game is what I feel is going to change the game for me.”
