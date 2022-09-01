Focus on football: Case, Horlick, Park all 2-0 for only second time in last 55 years

Two weeks into the high school football season, something interesting is going on.

Case, Horlick and Park have each started 2-0. That’s something that hasn’t happened since 1993. In fact, that’s the only other time all three Racine public schools programs won their first two games in a season since Case fielded its first varsity team in 1967.

Of course, getting through the Southeast Conference schedule, which includes defending WIAA Division 1 champion Franklin, will offer the true test of where these three programs are at.

History tells us fast starts don’t necessarily mean a great deal. Just go back to 1993, when Case, Park and Horlick each finished around .500 after their 2-0 starts. Case and Park were both 5-4 that year and Horlick went 4-5 after a 3-0 start.

But, hey, it’s still encouraging. Considering the lone-term struggles of both Park and Case, which have each suffered declining enrollments, it’s really encouraging. After all, Park hasn’t had a winning record during a traditional fall season since 2008 and Case hasn’t done so since 1993.

First-year coach Anton Graham has made an immediate impact at Case, while Morris Matsen, who had coached only 14 games at Park prior to this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, appears to be bringing along the Panthers.

“It means that we’ve been playing good the first couple of weeks, but now it’s time for us to get into our conference play and, I think for all of us, our conference play is going to be much more difficult,” Horlick coach Brian Fletcher said.

“I think the win that Anton had last week (19-17 over Brookfield East) was amazing. I’m excited for him and I know he’s got those kids fired up out at Case.”

In addition to the early success of Case, Horlick and Park, St. Catherine’s is also off to a 2-0 start.

“I just think it’s good for the City of Racine to have all the programs with parity — public and private,” Fletcher said.

But now comes the tough part.

Horlick opens SEC play with a showdown against Kenosha Tremper at Ameche Field. The Trojans erupted for 36 unanswered points in a 42-12 victory over Union Grove, the defending Southern Lakes Conference champion.

Park hosts Kenosha Indian Trail, which has produced 106 points in its two nonconference games. That will be played at Pritchard Park.

And then there’s Case, which hosts Franklin at Hammes Field. Last season, Franklin defeated Case 76-0.

“Obviously, we’re very excited,” said Graham, a defensive end for the Racine Raiders who saw his season end Saturday night. “We’ve got to keep building on what we’ve been doing.

“They’re a really good football team, no doubt about it. We’ve been watching film all weekend. But the key words, like I told the boys, is complacency and focus. We can’t settle for being 2-0. We can’t be happy with winning two football games.

“We have to show people that we’re trying to build something and we’re trying to move in the right direction.”

Quarterback Myles Burkett, who was named the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin after leading Franklin to the state championship, is now on the roster at the University of Wisconsin. But the Sabers have been impressive so far, opening with a 34-28 loss to defending Division 3 champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial before defeating Fond du Lac 42-20.

Back at full strength

It was last Sept. 3 when Horlick quarterback-linebacker Blake Fletcher was lost for the season after suffering a broken left tibia while trying to pass against Oak Creek at Horlick Field. Considering Fletcher was Horlick’s backbone on offense and defense and was first team Associated Press All-State as a linebacker on the AP Spring All-State team in 2021, it was a devastating blow.

And now Fletcher is back in a big way, as evidenced by his performance last Friday against Lake Geneva Badger. In addition to leading the the Rebels in rushing with 140 yards, he played the greatest defensive game of his high school career.

That is in the opinion of his father, Brian, who has been Horlick’s coach since 2019. All Blake did that night was produce 22 total tackles (13 solos, nine assists), four tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

“I think Blake had the best complete game of his career — really on both sides of the ball,” Brian Fletcher said. “He rushed for 140 yards, he was 2 of 3 passing for 45 yards and he played sideline to sideline. Every time you looked up, he was hitting somebody. And when he hit, you could feel the air coming out of the ball carrier.”

Restoring some glory

One of the feel-good stories in county football so far has been the revival of Catholic Central. A program with a rich tradition, highlighted by back-to-back WIAA Division 7 championships in 2008 and ‘09, had fallen on hard times in recent years because of thin numbers.

The nadir came in 2017, when the Hilltoppers finished 0-9 and were forced to forfeit their final three games because injuries had taken their toll.

But since moving into the Midwest Classic Conference in 2021, which features teams more conducive with the Hilltoppers’ enrollment, the program has taken some positive steps.

After finishing 8-4 and advancing to the second round of the Division 7 playoffs, the Hilltoppers are off to a 2-0 start.

“It starts with the players,” said Tom Aldrich, Catholic Central’s coach since 1992 who won his 200th career game in the season opener. “The kids have worked and they’re buying into what we’re doing.

“That’s where it all starts. You’ve got to have those kids who have good attitudes and give good efforts in practice. That rubs off on the rest of their teammates and that’s pretty much it in a nutshell.

“We’re still making mistakes, but they’re taking the attitude that they know they must get better.”

Among the Hilltoppers’ leaders so far, Aldrich said, have been quarterback Evan Krien, running back Danny Von Rabenau and lineman Jonathan Benitez.

Could the Hilltoppers be far enough along to beat Racine Lutheran for the first time since 2015 in a 7 p.m. game Friday at Burlington’s Topper Bowl?

Lutheran has gone through a memorable stretch starting in 2017, which was highlighted by an appearance in the Division 6 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium. But the Crusaders, hit hard by graduation losses after last season, have lost their first two games.

Aldrich has seen enough of Lutheran over the years to know the Crusaders will give his team all it can handle Friday night.

“They’ve been really strong for the last quite a few years and a lot of good players have gone through,” Aldrich said. “When I’ve seen them, they’ve got some talent, especially at the skill positions and they’ve got a couple of kids with some good size.

“They’re better than their record indicates. They’ve played two really good teams, so you can’t underestimate them. Having a team coached by Scott Smith that’s OK, you know they’re going to come ready.”