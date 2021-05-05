Favre has his doubts about Rodgers returning to Packers

Asked then if he’d be open to Including Rodgers in such conversations if that was a requisite for Rodgers returning, Gutekunst replied, “Absolutely. Quite frankly, I think over the past three years that I’ve been doing this, I’ve always welcomed that input. I think he has such an experience in this league that that input would always be something vitally important to me, if he’s willing to give it. That’s not new. That’s not unique.”

Certainly, Favre could be a resource for Rodgers, given how Favre left the organization in 2008, getting traded to the New York Jets after unretiring and reporting to training camp. Favre eventually engineered his way to the rival Minnesota Vikings, whom he led to a pair of regular-season victories over the Packers in the regular season and to within overtime of a Super Bowl berth.

Favre was embraced by most of the Packers’ passionate fans when he returned in 2015 to be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame, but he admitted Wednesday that that might not have been the case had he led the Vikings to their first NFL title.