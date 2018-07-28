On a night when the Racine Raiders had virtually no running game, their passing attack picked up the slack.
And it started with Mitchell Farr and Troy Collier.
The two hooked up for three touchdown passes as the Raiders defeated the Milwaukee County Chargers 38-0 Saturday night in a Mid-States Football League game at Hart Park in Wauwatosa.
Farr, a second-year player who starred in basketball at Case High School, completed eight of 11 passes for 138 yards and four touchdowns. His one interception came on a tipped pass.
Collier caught four passes for 34 yards and three touchdowns.
Going into their final two regular-season games, both of which will be at Horlick Field, the Raiders are 7-4 overall and 6-3 in the MSFL. It appears likely they will have the second seed for the MSFL playoffs, which will guarantee them at least one home game.
The Raiders uncharacteristically struggled with their running game, gaining just seven yards on 29 attempts. But Farr stepped up to compensate with the finest game of his career.
“Mitch did the things that we believe he can do,” Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy said. “The best thing about Mitch is he has such a calm about him when he plays. He doesn’t get rattled very easily. His demeanor never changes and he stays focused on the game.
“He was looking the field over, he was finding guys who were open when he could, he was throwing the ball really well and he was making good decisions.”
All four of his scoring passes came in the first half, three of which went to Collier. The former Park standout caught touchdown passes of 10 yards in the first quarter, and 9 and 6 yards in the second. Farr’s other touchdown pass covered 6 yards to tight end Tyler Elliott.
How did Collier become such a prominent part of the passing game Saturday?
“They played a lot of man coverage, so you want to look where your best matchups are,” Kennedy said. “Troy’s hard to cover in the slot and Mitch saw that. Like I said, Mitch is seeing the field real well. He put the ball out there for Troy and Troy made some nice catches.
“It was nothing we actually focused on as far as any weakness in the defense. The coverage allowed it, Mitch saw it and Troy made great plays.”
While the Mustangs are 0-7 in the MSFL, they still have a strong run defense headed by Mike Miller, who had three tackles for loss Saturday. And the Raiders’ running backs struggled against that defense with their least productive performance of the season.
Howard Triplett gained 16 yards on eight carries, but no other Raiders running back gained more than seven yards.
“They’re really good up front,” Kennedy said. They’ve got Mike Miller and the guy is just a phenomenal athlete. Their strong suit is up front and they had a lot of guys in the box. Their game plan was not to allow us to run, so we decided to go with a lot more spread offense and get into the four-receiver stuff.
“So we didn’t emphasize the run. We just used the run at that point to keep them honest, so we could set up the pass.”
Also excelling in the Raiders’ spread offense was Jordan Payne, who caught two passes for 63 yards.
“He had some good receptions,” Kennedy said. “He kept drives alive and kept things going.”
The Raiders scored twice in the second half, on a 34-yard field goal by T,J. Hearn and a fumble returned for a touchdown by Morris Matsen. Both came within 36 seconds of each other, starting with 9:54 to play in the game.
Defensively, the Raiders dominated, limiting the Mustangs to 63 yards. The Mustangs rushed for 48 yards on 34 attempts, completed two of 15 passes for 15 yards and were intercepted twice.
Defensive back J.D. Hardy had four solo tackles, one assist, one sack and three tackles for loss. Linebacker Deveron Davis had three solo tackles, three assists and a tackle for loss.
The Raiders wrap up their regular season with home games against the Rock County Rage Aug. 4 and the Quad City Raiders Aug. 11.
“Right now, we’re the second seed (in the North Division),” Kennedy said. “It doesn’t look like we’ll be able to catch the (Wisconsin) Hitmen. They’ve got a bye coming up — a team folded — and we needed help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.