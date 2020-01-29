49ers, Chiefs each have several fleet players

The Chiefs speed is mostly at receiver where they led the league in average top speed with Hill posting the top mark of 22.81 mph when he chased down teammate Damien Williams after a long run to celebrate in the end zone.

Hardman is right there with Hill when it comes to speed, giving coach Andy Reid the deep threats he covets for his offense.

“I’ve only gone that fast like in a car, so I don’t know how it feels other than that, but both those two are real fast guys,” Reid said. “It gives you an opportunity to obviously stretch the field.”

With so much speed on the field, it will put added pressure on the defenses to try to keep up.

That’s not something that overly concerns Niners cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been one of the NFL’s top cover cornerbacks since entering the league in 2011 despite a not-so-impressive 40 time at the combine of 4.56 seconds.

“This is a fast football league,” Sherman said. “There’s a lot of teams with speed. There’s a lot of teams that have a tremendous amount of speed on the outside, on the inside. At the end of the day, you’ve got to go out there and execute your scheme regardless. You can go out there and face five receivers that run a 4.6, and if you don’t execute your scheme, you can get run out of the building. So at the end of the day, we expect to go out there and do what we’ve done.”

