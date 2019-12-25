Division champion Packers proud of another not-so-pretty win

"I've always tried to do what the team needed. I think there's been times over the years where I needed to do some of those things I've done over the years. This year it's different based on the personnel that we have and the scheme that they were running," Rodgers said. "I'm trying to be opportunistic, but we've got a pretty good run game going."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What needs help

The Packers had only nine turnovers in their first 14 games, but whether it was a blip or not, the ball security at Minnesota was a problem. They fumbled four times, losing two.

"Thankfully our defense, again, they came up big and kept it competitive because that game could have got ugly really fast," LaFleur said.

Stock up

Za'Darius Smith has been the subject of frequent adulation for his leadership of the defense in his debut season with the Packers, and his performance on the field has made an equally positive impact. He's up to sixth in the league with 13½ sacks, after racking up 3½ against the Vikings and totaling five tackles for loss.

"When you have guys who can single-handedly take over games, it covers up for a lot of stuff on a squad," Rodgers said, "and we're pretty lucky to have him."

Stock down