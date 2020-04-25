Dillon brings thunder to Packers' backfield

“I would say this, and I would echo this to everybody across the Packers Nation: I’m good to go, healthy as can be,” Dillon said. “I had a lot of carries but that just shows I can handle the workload, I can be the workhorse. Everybody can know that the ball’s coming to me and I can still churn out yards. I went to the combine, went through all the medical, and I didn’t get sent back for any extra X-rays or scans. I went there, performed and I’m still healthy, which is a blessing, and I’m ready to just get to work.”

Quarterback chat

Give Aaron Rodgers this much: He may not be thrilled that the Packers traded up and drafted his heir apparent in Thursday night’s first round of the NFL Draft, but he didn’t hold it against Jordan Love.

The Packers veteran quarterback spoke to his new rookie compadre on Friday, Love said in an interview with Maria Taylor during ABC’s telecast of the draft.

“I was able to talk with him earlier,” Love said. “Really good guy. (He) just congratulated me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him.”

Rodgers was the one who initiated the conversation, a source said.