Cowboys show faith in Biadasz

“I think expecting him to be the automatic replacement for Travis Frederick is asking too much. Just try to get in there, become a backup, learn, and maybe three years down the road he could be a factor,” Kiper Jr. said.

Quintez Cephus sees his best football ahead of him.

He knows thus far in his football career — he played just two years of high school and two full seasons as a receiver at the University of Wisconsin — he’s relied on his athleticism to succeed as he learns the finer points of his role.

After posting 901 yards and seven touchdowns on 59 catches this season, and becoming the Badgers’ clear No. 1 receiver, he wants his best football to come in the NFL as opposed to seeing what would happen in another season at UW.

The Detroit Lions picked Cephus with the 21st selection of the NFL draft’s fifth round (166th overall) on Saturday.

Detroit struggled offensively last season as quarterback Matt Stafford dealt with a back injury. Under coordinator Darrell Bevell — who led the Badgers to a win in the 1994 Rose Bowl as the team’s quarterback — the Lions averaged just 21.3 points per game, 18th in the league.