Cousins, Vikings seek redemption from rough game vs. Packers

Cousins was picked off twice in that game while going 14 for 32 for the second-worst completion percentage of his career, as the Vikings fell behind 21-0 in the second quarter. Two weeks later, they lost 16-6 at Chicago with a season-low 222 total yards as Cousins was sacked a season-most six times.

Coupled with his regression during the second half of 2018 that contributed to Minnesota missing the playoffs in his debut season, the fully guaranteed $84 million contract the Vikings gave Cousins was beginning to look like a liability. As it turned out, Cousins just needed more time to settle in with the new system directed by offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and designed by offensive adviser Gary Kubiak.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Vikings have averaged 29.4 points over the last 10 games, even with star wide receiver Adam Thielen absent for about two-thirds of that stretch. With a productive rushing attack as the foundation, Stefanski has put Cousins in consistently favorable situations by frequently using play-action, screen and rollout passes from under center. That has set up several well-timed deep balls to Stefon Diggs that Cousins has put in the right places for game-changing gains.