University of Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is currently going through the concussion protocol and could miss Saturday's game at Northwestern, per reports.
The Wisconsin Radio Network was the first to report the news Thursday afternoon, after the release of the Badgers' updated injury report. Hornibrook was not listed on the report.
If Hornibrook sits, Jack Coan could make the first start of his career. The sophomore hasn't played this season as UW attempts to redshirt him, but new NCAA rules allow him to play up to four games and still maintain the year of eligibility.
Chryst was asked Thursday before the report of Hornibrook's injury how Coan has handled the role of being the No. 2 quarterback but not playing any snaps through the Badgers' first seven games.
"I think he's been great," Chryst said. "I think he's been energized by, we'll talk about it, even weekly, where we're at with it. I think he's been really purposeful in his work and preparation. He hasn't gotten a lot of reps in practice. ... I think he's enjoying and appreciating the opportunity to truly keep learning. Last year, when you're a freshman, you're going through a lot of stuff. All of them are firsts. So now he's been around, taken one lap around the track, and so I've been pleased and appreciate the way he's handled it."
Coan appeared in six games last season as a true freshman, completing all five of the passes he attempted for 36 yards.
UW safety Scott Nelson and cornerbacks Deron Harrell and Travian Blaylock were ruled out for this week's game at Northwestern when the Badgers released their updated injury report Thursday morning.
Nelson (right leg) and Blaylock (right leg) were listed as questionable Monday, while Chryst said Harrell (right leg) suffered his injury during practice this week.
Safety D'Cota Dixon (right leg) and nose tackle Olive Sagapolu (left leg) are still listed as questionable.
True freshman safety Reggie Pearson, who started at Michigan on Oct. 13, is no longer on the injury report after missing last week's game against Illinois with a left leg injury. Cornerback Faion Hicks was also removed after defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said Wednesday that he would play this week.
